Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda Makes Acting Debut with The Archies

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, has stepped into the world of acting with his debut film, The Archies. The movie, directed Zoya Akhtar, also features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina. Released today on Netflix, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical that explores the themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion within the unique Anglo-Indian community.

While Agastya’s co-stars are known for their active presence on social media platforms, the young actor has chosen to stay away from this digital world. When asked about his absence on social media, Agastya laughed and shared his amusing reason. He admitted that he once had a social media account, but the pressure of posting the perfect picture and finding the right angle became too stressful for him. In an attempt to showcase his artistic side, Agastya created a cool collage and posted it, hoping to gain followers and make a big splash. However, things didn’t go as planned. People started unfollowing him, and his follower count decreased significantly.

Agastya humorously revealed that he received articles about his failed Instagram reveal, courtesy of his friend Suhana Khan. Suhana had commented “unfollowing” on his collage post, which caught attention and made headlines. This incident made Agastya realize that social media may not be the best platform for him, and he decided to avoid it altogether.

Although Agastya has chosen to stay away from social media, he did mention having a fake account to watch reels and stay connected with the digital world in a more low-key manner.

As Agastya Nanda makes his mark in the world of acting with The Archies, it will be interesting to see how his career unfolds and what other projects he brings to the table. With his famous lineage and impressive debut, Agastya is certainly a talent to watch out for.