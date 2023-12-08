Title: Bollywood Stars Maintain Secret Social Media Lives Away from the Limelight

Summary: Bollywood celebrities, known for their glamorous lives, often have hidden social media accounts where they can escape the constant public attention. Agastya Nanda, who recently made his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film, The Archies, admitted to using a secret Instagram handle. Let’s explore the world of Bollywood stars and their secret online lives.

1. Agastya Nanda:

Agastya Nanda, in a conversation with NDTV, revealed that he previously had a social media account that caused him a lot of stress. He struggled with deciding what to post, choosing filters, finding the right angles for photos, and focusing on his appearance. However, the negative response to a photo collage made him avoid using his account altogether. Agastya admitted to having a fake account solely for browsing through reels, as he finds posting on social media to be incredibly stressful.

2. Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor, in an interview with ETimes, shared that he is on social media, but not officially. People cannot follow him, and he prefers to remain anonymous. Although he once considered making his account public, he now believes that he is doing just fine without social media. His anonymous Instagram account has no followers or posts, allowing him to privately enjoy the platform.

3. Saif Ali Khan:

Saif Ali Khan disclosed during an episode of Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, Pinch, that he has an Instagram account named after one of his movie characters. When asked about it, he humorously explained that he had to create an account to follow Instagram. The account is named after his character, Shakun Kothari, from the film Baazaar.

4. Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan, during a conversation with Film Companion, revealed that she maintains a fake Instagram account alongside her official one. She explained that she uses the fake account on Twitter because she enjoys stalking people just like any normal person. Having a fake Instagram account allows her to like posts without the fear of others knowing her activity, as people tend to take screenshots. It grants her some privacy regarding her liking habits.

5. Janhvi Kapoor:

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor accidentally divulged that she has a private ‘finsta’ (fake Instagram) account. She uses this account to share pictures and videos with her close friends and family. Initially named “bholi si surat,” Janhvi quickly corrected herself, stating it was a joke and that the account is actually named “My Bum Itches.” Unfortunately, her brother, Arjun Kapoor, follows this account, which features a childhood photo of Janhvi as the display image.

Bollywood stars have their own reasons for maintaining secret social media accounts, allowing them to be themselves without the constant scrutiny. These accounts provide a private space where they can freely browse, interact, and share moments with their loved ones away from the prying eyes of the public.