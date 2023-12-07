Agastya Nanda Rethinks Social Media after Unsuccessful Instagram Endeavor

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, recently made his acting debut in the film “The Archies.” However, while his co-stars are active on social media, Agastya has opted to stay away from the digital world.

During an interview with the cast of “The Archies,” Agastya shared his reasons for his social media absence. He revealed that he used to have an account but found it overwhelming to decide what to post, how to capture the right angles for pictures, and other considerations. Despite not considering himself particularly artsy, he attempted a “cool artsy thing” creating a collage and making his account public in the hopes of garnering a positive response.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Instead of gaining more followers, people started unfollowing him. Initially, his follower count had risen to 20,000 after going public, but after the collage, it dropped to just 500. This experience led Agastya to reconsider his approach to social media and ultimately choose to stay away from it altogether.

Even his friend and co-star, Suhana Khan, didn’t hold back her opinion. She stated, “Nobody liked your collage.” This comment, along with other negative feedback on his post, made news headlines. Agastya’s Instagram endeavor was deemed a failure, further solidifying his decision to avoid social media.

Despite his absence from public accounts, Agastya did mention that he maintains a fake social media account mainly for watching reels and entertaining himself.

“The Archies,” directed Zoya Akhtar, is a coming-of-age musical that explores themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Set in the fictional town of Riverdale, the film promises to captivate audiences with its relatable storyline and talented ensemble cast.

In conclusion, while social media presence has become almost obligatory for many, Agastya Nanda’s decision to step away serves as a reminder that not everybody finds it suitable for their lifestyle and personal preferences.