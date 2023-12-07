Agastya Nanda Makes Memorable Debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Latest Film

Agastya Nanda, grandson of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, has made his highly anticipated debut in Zoya Akhtar’s latest film, ‘The Archies’. The Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan himself and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, came out in full support of Agastya at the film’s premiere.

Although Agastya is already gaining popularity among the Gen Z audience and has a strong social media presence, he recently revealed in an interview with NDTV why he decided to distance himself from the world of social media.

Agastya admitted that he once had a social media account but found it overwhelming to constantly think about what to post and how to present himself. The pressure to maintain a certain aesthetic and the fear of not receiving enough likes and followers took a toll on him. One time, he created a cool collage and posted it, believing it would be a great way to reveal himself to his followers. However, to his surprise, his follower count dramatically dropped from 20,000 to 800 and eventually to 500 after sharing the collage.

This experience led Agastya to reevaluate his relationship with social media. Realizing the negative impact it was having on his mental well-being, he made the decision to step away from it entirely. While he believes that social media can be a fantastic platform for self-expression, he discovered that it wasn’t the right fit for him at this point in his life.

Following the premiere of ‘The Archies’, Agastya has received overwhelming praise from both industry insiders and celebrities who were fortunate enough to see the film. Notably, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi, also make their debuts in the movie. Khushi paid a beautiful tribute to her mother wearing a gown that Sridevi had previously carried at an award function.

‘The Archies’, featuring a talented cast including Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Dot, is set to release on December 7 and promises to be a memorable film that showcases the emerging talent of Agastya Nanda and his co-stars.