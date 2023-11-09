The Apple Watch Series 9 Gets an Early Black Friday Discount

The Apple Watch Series 9, released just a few months ago, is already receiving a significant price drop. As part of an early Black Friday deal, you can now purchase the smartwatch for $349 from Amazon or Walmart, a savings of $50 or 13 percent off the standard price of $399. This offer is available for the 41mm model and includes various band and color options.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has garnered praise for its impressive features. The introduction of the double tap feature has proven to be genuinely useful, while its health and fitness tracking capabilities are top-notch. With Siri now integrated directly into the watch, voice control options have also been greatly improved.

The watch now offers a range of new possibilities. Users can effortlessly inquire about health metrics, fitness goals, and even track their sleep duration. Activating the digital assistant is as simple as raising the watch to one’s mouth or using the familiar “Hey Siri” command. Although there have been some minor issues regarding the former method, it is expected that a software update will quickly resolve that glitch.

One drawback mentioned in reviews is the battery life, which lasts around 12 to 18 hours depending on usage. This may affect the sleep-tracking functionality, as users might find it challenging to charge the watch while they sleep. However, the discounted price helps mitigate the main concern of its original $400 price tag.

