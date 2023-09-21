The Future of Super Apps in the U.S.: An Interview with Professor Tony Tong

In recent years, the concept of super apps has gained popularity in Asian countries, with apps like WeChat, Alipay, and GoJek offering a wide range of services within a single platform. Now, American tech companies are looking to replicate this success, with Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg both expressing their intentions to develop their own “everything apps.” But will super apps catch on in the U.S.?

Professor Tony Tong, a strategy and entrepreneurship expert at CU Boulder, provides insights on the future of super apps in the U.S. According to him, super apps solve the problem of cluttered app ecosystems offering a wide variety of services within a single app. Users no longer need to download multiple apps for different purposes; everything is integrated into one app, making it more convenient for consumers.

However, Tong believes that replicating the success of super apps in Asia may be challenging for U.S. tech companies. Unlike in Asia, where smartphones were the primary means of internet access, the U.S. market already has established players like Google and Amazon offering specialized services. U.S. tech companies started with focused, specialized apps, and consumers have become accustomed to using them.

Furthermore, Tong highlights the issue of regulation. Super apps like Alipay and WeChat Pay started with payment-based services and gradually expanded to include various other services. However, the regulatory landscape has evolved, and stricter regulations may hinder the same model from being successful today.

When asked about the potential of Elon Musk’s X to become a successful super app, Tong expresses doubts. While Musk aims to create something similar to WeChat, Tong believes that X may not offer the same diversity and range of services. Users are already accustomed to specialized apps, and convincing them to switch to a single app may take time. Additionally, the challenge lies in getting successful apps to join X’s platform and whether they are willing to do so if they are already thriving independently.

Concerns surrounding super apps include user experience, technical issues, feature bloat, and data privacy. The addition of too many features can slow down an app and create friction for users. Monopoly concerns and data privacy have also become more prominent, although regulations have been strengthened to address these issues.

In conclusion, while the future of super apps in the U.S. remains uncertain, there is potential for success if companies can focus on specific markets or offer a more limited set of apps or services. However, challenges such as consumer adoption and regulatory constraints need to be taken into account. Only time will tell if super apps will become a prominent feature of the American app landscape.

Sources:

– CU Boulder Today: [source]

– Sensor Tower: [source]