The Lucrative Black Market for Hijacked Facebook Accounts

In a world where hackers have long targeted individuals through phishing emails and malicious links, a new and concerning trend has emerged: the hijacking of entire Facebook profiles. This form of hacking has created a thriving digital black market worth millions of dollars, where stolen Facebook and Instagram accounts are commodities bought and sold for easy money.

Unlike state-sponsored hacking groups, this underground economy involves a global network of hackers who engage in the buying and selling of hacked social media accounts. Utilizing platforms like Telegram, these cybercriminals trade hacking tools and account access in exchange for cryptocurrency. The more prominent or verified the account, the higher its value on the market.

Hacker-turned-cybersecurity researcher, Hieu Minh Ngo, explains that while a new Facebook account holds no value, an old and established one is highly sought after. With older accounts, hackers can manipulate personal data, change passwords, and add additional security measures to commit various crimes. By stealing users’ cookies, which act as short-term memory files on websites, hackers gain unauthorized access to private accounts. This information can be used to extract money, credit card details, or engage in fraudulent activities.

Unfortunately, the repercussions for victims are significant. Hijacked account owners lose access to their profiles, along with years’ worth of posts, photos, and potentially even monetary losses. Despite efforts Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to address the issue, hackers continue to exploit weak passwords, phish for personal information, and hijack cookies on the open web, beyond the platform’s security team’s reach.

The rise in sophistication among hacking groups has made it increasingly difficult to identify fake or stolen Facebook accounts. These accounts may appear legitimate, as hackers leverage improved techniques and take advantage of features like multiple profile management and paid verification options. As a result, distinguishing genuine accounts from those manipulated for malicious purposes has become a significant challenge.

To combat this growing threat, individuals must remain vigilant, keeping their passwords strong and avoiding suspicious links and downloads. Additionally, tech companies like Meta must continue to enhance security measures and support customers in recovering hacked accounts.

Sources:

– Vox

– National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) in Vietnam

– Chống Lừa Đảo (anti-scam nonprofit)