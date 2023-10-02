The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) Available for Streaming on Disney Plus

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It is a reboot of the Spider-Man film series and received a sequel in 2014. The film follows Peter Parker, a high school student who gains spider-like powers and becomes the superhero Spider-Man. He must use his new powers to battle the villainous Lizard.

The main cast of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) includes Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, Rhys Ifans as Dr. Curt Connors / Lizard, Denis Leary as Captain George Stacy, Campbell Scott as Richard Parker, Sally Field as Aunt May Parker, Irrfan Khan as Dr. Rajit Ratha, and Martin Sheen as Ben Parker.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) is available to stream on Disney Plus. Disney+ is a well-regarded streaming service with a strong library of content and a variety of features that make it a good choice for families and individuals of all ages.

To watch The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) on Disney Plus, follow these steps:

Visit DisneyPlus.com Select ‘Sign Up Now’ Enter your email and password Select a subscription plan: $7.99 per month (Basic)

$10.99 per month or $109.99 per year (Premium) Enter your payment information

The Disney Plus Basic plan allows users to stream the service’s content with ads, while the Premium plan lets users stream with no ads and download content to supported devices. There are also a variety of bundle packages available.

The synopsis of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) is as follows: “Peter Parker is an outcast high schooler abandoned his parents as a boy, leaving him to be raised his Uncle Ben and Aunt May. Like most teenagers, Peter is trying to figure out who he is and how he got to be the person he is today. As Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance – leading him directly to Oscorp and the lab of Dr. Curt Connors, his father’s former partner. As Spider-Man is set on a collision course with Connors’ alter ego, The Lizard, Peter will make life-altering choices to use his powers and shape his destiny to become a hero.”

Please note that the streaming services mentioned in this article are subject to change, and the information provided was correct at the time of writing.

