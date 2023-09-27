The Amazing Race Season 35: Where to Watch and Stream

The highly anticipated 35th season of “The Amazing Race” is set to premiere on CBS on Wednesday, September 27. The show will follow Survivor’s season 45 premiere. This season brings a new twist as former teams will serve as judges for the first time. In the first episode, one team member faces the challenge of crossing a tightrope between rooftops at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles before the contestants venture to their first destination, Thailand.

For those wondering where to watch “The Amazing Race” season 35, several streaming services offer options. FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+ with Showtime will all be streaming new episodes of the show.

FuboTV is a sports-focused live streaming service that offers over 100 live TV channels, including ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. Their standard package costs $74.99 a month after the free trial, and it also provides on-demand shows and movies, as well as the ability to record your favorite TV shows.

Similar to FuboTV, DirecTV Stream provides over 75 live TV channels for $74.99 a month after the free trial. They offer various channel packages to cater to different preferences.

Paramount+ with Showtime is priced at $11.99 per month. While it is not a live streaming service, subscribers can stream certain content and specials as they premiere on regular television. This option allows Paramount+ Essential subscribers to stream “The Amazing Race” season 35 on-demand the day after it premieres.

All three streaming services mentioned above offer free trials for new subscribers, giving viewers the opportunity to watch the season premiere for free before deciding to commit.

Overall, fans of “The Amazing Race” have multiple options to catch the show’s 35th season. Whether you prefer a sports-focused service like FuboTV, a comprehensive streaming service like DirecTV Stream, or a bundle like Paramount+ with Showtime, there’s an option for everyone.

