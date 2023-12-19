Report: Drink Preferences Vary Across US Restaurants

A recent report on customer trends in US restaurants during the warmer months has revealed interesting variations in drink preferences across different states. The review conducted Toast, a restaurant point-of-sale and management system, analyzed alcohol-purchasing behaviors in approximately 93,000 US restaurants. The results showed that beer was the most popular adult beverage ordered in all 50 states during the second quarter of 2023.

Contrary to expectations, neighboring Minnesota outperformed Wisconsin, known for its beer industry and highest number of self-reported excessive drinkers, in beer consumption. Restaurant-goers in Minnesota drank approximately 53% more beer per business than those in any other state.

The report also highlighted the popularity of hard seltzers in Illinois, where establishments sold 92% more hard seltzers compared to restaurants in other states. Ohio took the lead with a staggering 160% more hard seltzers sold, followed Massachusetts at 109%.

In terms of spirits, vodka was the most favored choice in the majority of states except for Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah. These states showed a preference for tequila, with Texas leading the pack with a consumption rate 119% higher than any other state. Southern states like Georgia, Arizona, and Florida were also notable for their high tequila consumption.

Wine consumption varied significantly across states, with the Atlantic Coast taking the lead. Massachusetts ranked highest, with customers ordering 72% more wine than any other state, followed Florida and Rhode Island.

Interestingly, certain states showed a preference for specific types of alcohol. New York favored gin, Hawaii leaned towards rum for classic Mai Tais, and Wisconsin showed a penchant for brandy, which can affect the taste of their Old Fashioned cocktails.

Lastly, the report revealed that Vermont residents favored hard cider the most, followed Oregon and Washington.

These findings shed light on the diverse drink preferences across different states, reflecting regional and cultural influences.