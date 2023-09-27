Micron Technology Shares Drop After Missing Revenue Expectations

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw its shares fall 4.5% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company reported lower-than-expected revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. The chipmaker recorded an adjusted loss of $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion, compared to earnings of $1.45 per share on revenue of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts had projected a loss of $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion, making Micron’s revenue shortfall a disappointment. However, it is worth noting that the company’s loss was smaller than expected, which may provide some reassurance to investors.

In other news, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) introduced new products at its Connect developer conference. These include the Quest 3 mixed reality headset, Ray-Ban brand smart glasses, and a series of AI chatbots. This shows that the company continues to invest in expanding its offerings and pushing the boundaries of technology.

Furthermore, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently announced its acquisition of a minority stake in Anthropic, an artificial intelligence firm. This move further underscores Amazon’s growing ambitions in the AI space. The $4 billion investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to leveraging AI technologies to drive innovation across its various business segments.

Overall, while Micron Technology’s revenue miss may have dampened investor enthusiasm, other tech companies like Meta Platforms and Amazon are pushing forward with new product launches and strategic investments in AI. These actions highlight the ongoing competition and rapid advancement in the technology sector.

