The Model 3 Discount: Take Advantage Now or Wait for the Model 2?

Summary: While the current discounted price of the Model 3 makes it an attractive option, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced plans for an even cheaper Tesla model, often referred to as the “Model 2.” This future low-cost electric vehicle is expected to be produced at high volume and could pose a significant threat to competitors.

The Model 3 is currently available at its most affordable price ever, with new inventory units threatening to drop below $36,000, and even below $35,000 on certain days. Combined with the $7,500 federal tax credit (which is set to expire soon) and state rebates, the price can be further reduced. By opting for a rear-wheel drive (RWD) Model 3, consumers can bring the price down to around $25,000, making it cheaper than a Toyota Camry Hybrid and even the Toyota Rav4 Prime after factoring in tax credits and rebates.

However, for those willing to be patient, an even cheaper Tesla model is in the works. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed plans for a low-cost electric vehicle, often referred to as the Model 2. This highly anticipated model, with a target price of $25,000, is expected to be produced at a very high volume. In an interview, Musk mentioned that the Model 2 would initially be manufactured at Tesla’s gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Industry experts believe that a truly affordable Tesla could disrupt the market and pose a significant challenge to its competitors. Sandy Munro, owner of Munro & Associates and a car industry veteran, stated that a low-cost Tesla would be a people’s car that everyone can afford, similar to the iconic Volkswagen Beetle.

While the Model 3 currently offers a great deal for those looking for an electric vehicle, consumers now face the decision of taking advantage of the discounted prices or waiting for the even more affordable Model 2. With Tesla’s reputation for innovation and mass production capabilities, the launch of the Model 2 could reshape the electric vehicle market and potentially dominate the competition.