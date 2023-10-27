Why Aldi’s Frozen Pizza Price Hike Has Customers Talking

Aldi, known for its affordable products, has recently come under scrutiny for raising the prices of its frozen pizzas. While Aldi shoppers have always enjoyed the low prices and quality offerings, some are now questioning whether the increase in price is worth it. The once-beloved three-dollar pizza has now been rebranded as a five-dollar pizza, leaving loyal fans disappointed and confused.

Aldi’s frozen pizza section, particularly Mama Cozzi’s pizzas, has been praised for its diversity and flavor options. However, with the unexpected jump in price, even the most laid-back fans are expressing their dissatisfaction. On an Aldi subreddit, one shopper posted a photo of the new Mamma Cozzi Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza, questioning its smaller size and weird pepperoni chunks. Another Reddit user shared their disappointment, stating that they had stopped purchasing frozen pizzas at Aldi due to the increased prices.

Aldi’s website confirms the price hike, revealing that no pizzas are priced under $3 anymore. The thin crust pizzas now cost $3.85, stuffed crust pizzas are priced at $7.69, and the controversial rising crust pizzas are now $5.49. Despite the higher prices, some customers still believe that Aldi offers a better deal compared to other grocery stores. They argue that $5.49 is still a reasonable price for a frozen pizza of good quality.

As of now, Aldi has not provided any explanation for the price increase. However, for those looking to save more money at Aldi, there are alternative strategies to consider. Keeping an eye on the weekly ad flyer, opting for generic brands instead of name-brand products, exploring the Aldi Find aisle, and watching out for red-sticker bargains can all help mitigate rising costs.

While some customers remain disappointed with the price hike, many still regard Aldi as a cost-effective option for frozen pizzas. With the variety and flavors offered Mama Cozzi’s pizzas, Aldi continues to provide customers with affordable options, even if the prices have gone up.

