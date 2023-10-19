How to Watch and Stream The Addams Family (1991) on Paramount Plus

The Addams Family (1991) is a horror comedy movie directed Barry Sonnenfeld, based on the fictional cartoon family created Charles Addams. The film follows the misadventures of the eccentric and macabre Addams family. Starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, and more, the movie is known for its dark humor and gothic aesthetic.

Now, you can watch The Addams Family (1991) via streaming on Paramount Plus. This streaming service offers a wide range of popular shows, including Yellowstone, The Good Fight, and NCIS.

To watch The Addams Family (1991) on Paramount Plus, follow these steps:

1. Go to ParamountPlus.com

2. Select ‘Try It Free’

3. Choose your plan:

– $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (Essential)

– $11.99 per month or $199.99 per year (with SHOWTIME)

4. Enter your personal information and create your account

The Paramount Plus Essential plan includes tens of thousands of episodes and movies, the NFL on CBS, the UEFA Champions League, 24/7 news coverage with CBS News, and limited ads. If you choose the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan, you’ll get all the benefits of the Essential plan, but with ad removal (except in limited circumstances) and access to SHOWTIME originals, movies, and sports. Additionally, this plan includes CBS live TV, college football, and the ability to download shows to your mobile device.

The plot of The Addams Family (1991) revolves around a greedy lawyer and his wife who try to scam the Addams family out of their wealth posing as Uncle Fester. Morticia, the matriarch of the family, becomes suspicious when the imposter cannot recall any details of Fester’s life.

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided here is accurate at the time of writing.

