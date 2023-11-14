New Agreement Gives Actors Larger Bonuses for Streaming Shows

In a groundbreaking development, actors in the entertainment industry have reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios after a four-month strike. The agreement includes a significant change that reflects the growing prominence of streaming services. Actors on popular streamed shows will now receive much larger performance-based bonuses, a stark departure from the previously negligible payments they received for their work on streaming programs.

The contract’s focus on streaming shows acknowledges the shift in how content is being produced and consumed. Actors have increasingly found themselves working on projects created or for streaming platforms, raising questions about fair compensation. As a result, actors from shows on platforms like Netflix began sharing their meager residuals on social media, highlighting the stark disparity between the popularity and critical acclaim of their shows and the limited financial compensation they received.

However, streaming companies have traditionally been secretive about their viewership data, making it challenging for actors to negotiate fair residuals. This agreement introduces a data transparency clause, compelling streamers to share information such as the number of hours users spend watching specific shows and the program’s duration. While the data will remain confidential, this transparency will aid in evaluating residuals and ensure that actors receive their fair share.

Additionally, the agreement establishes a $120 million streaming bonus fund, providing actors with an annual sum of $40 million over the three-year contract. Eligibility for the bonus is contingent on a show’s viewership, with a minimum viewership threshold set at 20% of the platform’s total audience within the first 90 days of release. If the threshold is met, 75% of the payout goes directly to the actors, while the remaining 25% is allocated to a jointly managed fund administered the actors union and studios.

While the agreement marks a significant step forward, Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, cautions that only a limited number of shows will benefit from these changes. Nonetheless, securing additional payments for even the most popular streaming shows represents a substantial victory for actors.

The tentative agreement is subject to voting the full membership of the actors union, which will take place from Tuesday until December 5. If approved, this groundbreaking deal will help establish a new precedent in the industry and pave the way for further gains in the future.

