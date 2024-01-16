Shah Rukh Khan’s Song from DDLJ Delights Fans and Receives Oscar Attention

Summary: In a surprising turn of events, The Academy, the prestigious film award organization, has posted a reel of the famous song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna” from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. This gesture has not only delighted fans but has also sparked speculation about Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release Dunki being sent for the Oscar consideration.

The timeless appeal of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is evident even after 28 years since its release. The film continues to be screened in Maratha Theater in Mumbai, captivating the hearts of cinema lovers. From the mesmerizing songs to the memorable dialogues, its influence remains intact. The Academy’s recognition of this film through its Instagram post has further revived its popularity.

The reel shared The Academy showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the iconic song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna” from the 1995 film. The news has spread like wildfire among fans, who expressed their joy and admiration for the Indian cinema superstar. Many fans took to Instagram to comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s global popularity, with one fan even stating that he is the biggest superstar in the world.

In addition to this exciting development, it has been revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, Dunki, has been submitted for consideration at the Oscars. Directed Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars renowned actors Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Despite facing tough competition at the box office, with Prabhas’s Salaar dominating screens just a day after its release, Dunki has managed to leave a lasting impact on the audience. The film’s captivating story, complemented its memorable songs and dialogues, has resonated with fans.

As fans eagerly await the outcome of Dunki’s Oscar submission, the recognition from The Academy for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge reaffirms Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring legacy in the world of cinema. Whether it is his past successes or his present endeavors, Shah Rukh Khan continues to captivate audiences both domestically and internationally.