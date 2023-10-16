The Best Christmas Garlands to Decorate Your Home

When it comes to festive decorations, a Christmas garland is a versatile and timeless choice. These botanical boas, traditionally made with winter foliage such as ivy, berries, and eucalyptus, can bring magic to any space. The decorative use of garlands dates back centuries, with ancient Romans hanging laurel and evergreen garlands during the mid-December festival of Saturnalia. In medieval Europe, garlands were used to ward off evil spirits during the coldest winter months.

Today, there are countless options for Christmas garlands, allowing you to choose a style that suits your taste and space. Some prefer traditional garlands made with realistic faux foliage, while others opt for glitz and glamour with baubles, glitter, and integrated LED lights. Brands like The White Company, Cox & Cox, and Atkin and Thyme offer a wide variety of garlands that can complement your Christmas tree and wreaths.

When it comes to styling your Christmas garland, the possibilities are endless. While mantelpieces and staircases are common places to display garlands, you can also get creative and incorporate them into other areas of your home. For example, you can center a garland on an elongated dining table to add depth and interest to your table setting. They can also be hung around doorframes or used as a decorative element on your Christmas tree.

Considering the length of your garland is important when purchasing one. Most garlands are around 150-200cm long, but it’s important to measure the space where you plan to display it. Too long of a garland can look messy, especially on a mantelpiece. If you’re decorating a staircase, make sure to account for the handrail and consider buying multiple garlands if needed.

While real greenery can add a wonderful scent to your home, faux garlands can be a sustainable option. Investing in high-quality faux garlands allows you to reuse them for many years to come. This can be more eco-friendly than buying new garlands every year.

In conclusion, Christmas garlands are an essential part of festive decor. With a wide variety of styles to choose from and endless possibilities for styling, they can bring the magic of the holiday season to any space in your home.

