The 77 Percent TikTok Challenge: Become a Host and Win an iPhone 14

The 77 Percent TikTok Challenge, hosted Deutsche Welle (DW), offers participants the opportunity to become a host of DW’s The 77 Percent TikTok channel and win an iPhone 14. Before applying, it is important to review the terms and conditions of entry and familiarize yourself with Deutsche Welle’s values.

To participate in the challenge, participants must use the Stitch feature on TikTok to create and publish their entry in response to the original DW post. The submission deadline is November 13, 12:00 CEST. In the event that there are not enough participants or eligible submissions, DW reserves the right to extend the deadline.

To be eligible for participation, participants must have a publicly visible TikTok profile. The winners will be chosen a team of DW managers and editors based on criteria such as presentation, structure, creativity, innovation, and authenticity of the submission. Only participants who are at least 18 years old can enter the challenge.

It is important to note that content that has already been published or broadcasted Deutsche Welle will not be considered as a valid submission. Additionally, submissions that contain inadmissible offers or are in violation of the Deutsche-Welle-Act will not be considered.

Employees and freelancers of DW are excluded from participating in the challenge. There is no possibility of a cash payment as a prize replacement. Each participant is allowed only one submission, and multiple submissions will result in disqualification.

While the challenge is not affiliated with TikTok, participants agree to grant DW all usage, clipping, and editing rights for multimedia exploitation if they are chosen as winners. Participants must ensure that they have the legal right to quote copyrighted material and attribute the source properly.

Personal data of participants will be collected, stored, and used for the execution and handling of the contest, but consent can be revoked at any time.

Participation in the challenge indicates agreement with all the terms and conditions provided Deutsche Welle. Apply now for a chance to become a host on The 77 Percent TikTok channel and win an iPhone 14.

Definitions:

– Deutsche Welle (DW): A German public international broadcaster.

– TikTok: A social media platform for creating and sharing short videos.

– Stitch feature: A feature on TikTok that allows users to add their own content to another user’s video.

Sources: Deutsche Welle