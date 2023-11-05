New Samsung Q70C TVs: Big Screens, Brilliant Quality

Looking to immerse yourself in larger-than-life entertainment? Look no further than the Samsung Q70C TVs, available in massive 75” and 85” sizes. Despite their size, these QLED 4K TVs deliver exceptional image quality and come at a surprisingly affordable price point.

The 75” Samsung Q70C TV can be yours for just under $1,200, while the 85” model is priced at just under $1,800. These current prices on Amazon are the lowest ever offered for both models, making it an opportune time to snag these stunning displays.

Equipped with a Quantum Processor and 4K upscaling technology, these TVs effortlessly transform your content into lifelike 4K resolution. Experience enhanced depth, improved color accuracy, and remarkable sound quality that brings your viewing experience to new heights. With a motion refresh rate of 120Hz, you’ll enjoy seamless action and smooth visuals, eliminating motion blur and lag.

One of the standout features of the Q70C TVs is the dual LED technology. This innovative design provides balanced and accurate colors, adapting automatically to match the content you’re watching. Thanks to Quantum Dot technology, these TVs offer a billion shades of stunning and unwavering color, bringing your favorite movies, shows, and games to life.

Samsung’s commitment to gaming is evident in their Q70C models. The Samsung Gaming Hub brings together console games, streaming services, and more, providing a unified gaming experience. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, you’ll enjoy HDR visuals alongside smooth and responsive gameplay, as it eliminates tearing and stuttering.

Not only do these TVs excel in performance, but they also boast an ultra-slim design that blends seamlessly into any room. The AirSlim Design creates a streamlined profile that sets them apart from the competition. Additionally, the Q70C TVs come with a SolarCell Remote that features a solar panel for charging, demonstrating Samsung’s dedication to sustainability.

With 131 ratings and an average of 4.4 stars, the Q70C models have received high praise from customers, solidifying their reputation as top-quality TVs.

Upgrade your home entertainment setup and indulge in cinematic experiences with the Samsung Q70C TVs. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer to bring the big screen into your living space.

FAQ

1. Can I pay for the Samsung Q70C TVs in installments?

Yes, Amazon offers the option to pay for both the 75” and 85” models in installments for eligible customers.

2. Do the Q70C TVs come with a warranty?

Yes, these TVs come with a standard manufacturer’s warranty. For specific warranty details, it is recommended to check with the retailer or Samsung’s official website.

3. Can I use voice assistants with the SolarCell Remote?

Yes, the SolarCell Remote includes a built-in microphone, allowing you to seamlessly control your TV using popular voice assistants.

