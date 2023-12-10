Shohei Ohtani Signs Historic $700 Million Deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

In a shocking turn of events, Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar, has reportedly signed a groundbreaking $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This deal not only solidifies Ohtani’s place in baseball history but also marks the most guaranteed money given to an athlete in North American sports history.

Speculations were rife about Ohtani’s potential earnings, with estimates ranging from $550 million to $600 million. However, the Dodgers surpassed all expectations offering a staggering $700 million over a duration of ten years. It is worth noting that the contract includes a significant amount of deferred money, which was Ohtani’s suggestion to ease the financial burden on the team.

Unsurprisingly, this news shook the sports world, with fans and athletes expressing their astonishment on social media platforms. Even NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, who recently signed a contract worth over $400 million, joined the ranks of athletes amazed Ohtani’s historic deal.

While the financial implications are staggering, Ohtani’s arrival also has significant implications for the Dodgers’ lineup. By teaming up with stars Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, Ohtani adds to an already formidable lineup, making Los Angeles a force to be reckoned with.

Beyond the sporting sphere, notable figures such as Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson and U.S. senator Alex Padilla, a lifelong Dodgers fan, congratulated the team on this landmark signing.

As fans and pundits attempt to comprehend the magnitude of this deal, it serves as a reminder of the ever-increasing financial landscape in professional sports. While some may question the astronomical figures involved, there is no denying the impact that Ohtani’s presence will have on the Dodgers’ quest for success in the coming years.