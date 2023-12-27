Unveiling the Worst Food Trends on TikTok in 2023

Summary: TikTok, known for its cursed content, has seen its fair share of food trends in 2023, and some of them are truly disturbing. From questionable nutrition advice to menu hacking at chain restaurants, here are the eight worst food trends that have emerged on TikTok this year.

TikTok has long been criticized for its dissemination of diet-related content, and unfortunately, the trend continues into 2023. Influencers promote harmful dietary supplements and substitutions without disclosing their financial ties to lobbying groups. Seeking medical advice on TikTok is a dangerous game that often leads to misinformation funded corporations.

One popular TikTok trend called “Girl Dinner” involves assembling miniature snacks like crackers, grapes, cheeses, and pickles, and labeling it as a dinner for girls. However, this trend has come under scrutiny as it perpetuates gender stereotypes and promotes unnecessary labeling of food.

Another concerning trend, known as #WaterTok, involves doctoring plain water with artificial sweeteners, syrups, and powders to enhance taste. While it may seem harmless, nutritionists warn that artificial sweeteners can have adverse effects on gut health.

Snack hacking has taken off on TikTok, where users provide “hacks” for opening packets or using kitchen utensils. These videos can be annoying and patronizing, implying that individuals need guidance for simple tasks.

Menu hacking, the act of creating custom off-menu items at chain restaurants, has also gained popularity. Some restaurants have taken measures to discourage these hacked orders, while others like Starbucks have embraced them.

The most disturbing trend to have emerged on TikTok is the act of licking ice cream in grocery store freezers. Users film themselves picking up a pint of ice cream, licking the surface, and returning it to the shelf for unsuspecting customers to buy. This dangerous stunt not only spreads germs but also poses a serious health risk.

Finally, weight-loss TikTokers have resorted to turning cottage cheese into a so-called “healthy alternative” ice cream mixing it with strawberry jam. This concoction and other extreme weight-loss rituals promoted influencers are unhealthy and should be discouraged.

In conclusion, TikTok’s food trends in 2023 have showcased a range of dangerous and concerning practices. It is essential to approach social media content with caution and question the validity and safety of these trends before participating.