Netflix’s October Lineup: Trick-or-Treating Comes Early

October has arrived early in New York, with temperatures dropping and pumpkin spice filling every coffee shop. Just like the city, Netflix is getting into the Halloween spirit with an early start to trick-or-treating. The streaming platform has a number of spooky offerings lined up for October, including Mike Flanagan’s latest limited series “The Fall of the House of Usher,” which premieres on October 12.

The series, inspired Edgar Allan Poe’s works, marks Flanagan’s fifth collaboration with Netflix. It stars a cast of Flanagan favorites, including Bruce Greenwood and Carla Gugino, and has been receiving mixed-to-positive early reviews, making it a must-watch for fans of the filmmaker.

Another highlight of Netflix’s October lineup is the seventh season of the popular animated series “Big Mouth.” The show, which features the voices of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, and Maya Rudolph, has already garnered a dedicated fan base and continues to be a fan favorite.

For nature documentary enthusiasts, “Life on Our Planet” promises a fresh take on the genre. The series recreates never-before-seen species from Earth’s past, using the expertise of Steven Spielberg and Industrial Light and Magic. Narrated Morgan Freeman, this visually stunning documentary offers a unique perspective on the animals that once ruled the planet.

Other notable additions to Netflix’s October lineup include the third season of the hit heist drama “Lupin,” a four-part documentary series on soccer legend David Beckham, and the Showtime original series “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” which delves into the controversial rise of the rideshare company.

With a variety of spooky and captivating shows to choose from, Netflix’s lineup is sure to satisfy viewers looking for some Halloween entertainment.

