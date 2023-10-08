The Best Movies to Stream on Netflix in October 2023

October is here, bringing with it the excitement of fall, spooky season, and the holiday frenzy. And as always, Netflix has new releases to satisfy your movie cravings. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming romances, there’s something for everyone. Here are the seven best movies to stream on Netflix this October.

First up, we have “Dune.” This sci-fi epic takes viewers to the world of Arrakis, where a battle for control over a valuable resource unfolds. With a star-studded cast including Timotheé Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa, “Dune” offers a thrilling journey into a new universe filled with sand worms and unforgettable characters.

For those in the mood for a holiday romance, “Love Actually” is a must-watch. This ensemble film tells interconnected love stories, capturing the joy and challenges of love during the holiday season. With talented actors like Keira Knightley and Hugh Grant, this heartwarming movie will get you into the Christmas spirit.

If high-octane action is your thing, then the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is perfect for you. Netflix is bringing the first four movies in the series, starting from where it all began. Tom Cruise’s thrilling performance and the captivating direction make these movies a must-watch for any action movie fan.

Looking for a thought-provoking thriller? Look no further than Jordan Peele’s “Us” and “Get Out.” These films blend horror and social commentary, creating a gripping cinematic experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Netflix’s original film “Fair Play” tells the story of two coworkers in love. When their professional dynamics shift, it impacts their personal relationship, leading to tension and violence. This gripping drama explores the complexities of power dynamics in relationships and features standout performances from Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich.

For sports fans, “Beckham” offers a unique look into the life of soccer legend David Beckham. Directed Fisher Stevens, this documentary delves into the highs and lows of Beckham’s career, as well as his personal life with Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Finally, don’t miss Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of Spider-Man in “The Amazing Spider-Man” series. These films bring emotional depth to the superhero genre, with Garfield’s compelling performance and memorable villains.

As October rolls in, Netflix provides a variety of movies to satisfy your cravings for action, romance, and thrills. Whether you want to escape to a different world or get into the holiday spirit, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Get your popcorn ready and start streaming!

