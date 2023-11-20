New Movies Streaming on Netflix: Family Favorites for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for delicious food, quality time with family, and enjoying great movies together. This November, Netflix offers an exciting lineup of films that are perfect for a family movie night. Whether you’re in the mood for action, comedy, or heartwarming drama, there’s something for everyone. Get ready to be entertained and make lasting memories with our curated selection of the best new movies streaming on Netflix this month.

1. “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” (Anime)

Experience the world of “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” in a whole new way with this brand new Netflix anime. Revisit the beloved cult classic as Scott (Michael Cera) fights to win the heart of Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth-Winstead) defeating her seven evil exes. This visually inventive adventure is packed with action, comedy, and a star-studded cast.

2. “Pitch Perfect”

Join Anna Kendrick in this hilarious and charming film about a college student who joins an acapella group. With its witty dialogue and catchy soundtrack, “Pitch Perfect” is a gem that will have the whole family singing along.

3. “The Social Network”

Explore the origins of Facebook in this captivating film directed David Fincher. Jesse Eisenberg delivers a brilliant performance as Mark Zuckerberg, showcasing the ups and downs of creating the social media giant. With an Oscar-winning screenplay Aaron Sorkin and a captivating score, “The Social Network” is a must-watch for movie enthusiasts.

4. “The Killer”

Prepare for a thrilling ride with “The Killer,” a new movie David Fincher. Michael Fassbender plays an assassin seeking revenge after a hit goes wrong. This film delves into the world of contract killing, offering a fresh perspective on the gig economy and the consequences of a life of violence.

5. “Nyad”

Experience the incredible true story of Diana Nyad, who embarks on an impossible swimming journey from Cuba to Florida. Annette Bening delivers a powerful performance as Nyad, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit. Directed the Oscar-winning team behind “Free Solo,” “Nyad” is an inspirational sports drama that will leave you feeling motivated and awestruck.

6. “Rustin”

Discover the untold story of Bayard Rustin, a key figure in the civil rights movement. Colman Domingo shines in the title role, portraying Rustin’s determination and critical role in history. With a talented supporting cast, “Rustin” is a rousing and thought-provoking film that sheds light on a marginalized hero.

7. “Leo” (Animated Film)

Join Adam Sandler as he lends his voice to Leo, a grade-school iguana who dreams of life outside the classroom. This heartwarming animated film explores themes of friendship, adventure, and the pursuit of freedom.

FAQ:

Q: Are these movies suitable for the whole family?

A: Yes, these movies offer a range of genres suitable for various age groups. Parents may want to preview content to ensure it aligns with their family’s viewing preferences.

Q: Can I watch these movies on any device with a Netflix subscription?

A: Yes, you can stream these movies on any device with Netflix, including smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Q: Are these movies available globally on Netflix?

A: Availability may vary region. Please check your local Netflix library for the most up-to-date offerings.

Q: Can I watch these movies offline?

A: Some movies on Netflix can be downloaded for offline viewing. Please check the Netflix app for more information on offline availability.