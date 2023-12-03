Top Movie Picks on Netflix in December 2023

The holiday season is here, and what better way to celebrate than binge-watching some amazing movies on Netflix? With a wide array of options available, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our curated list of the best movies streaming on Netflix this December.

1. “May December” (2023)

Director Todd Haynes brings us a haunting character piece inspired the true story of Mary Kay Letourneau. This fictional tale dives deep into the complexities of relationships, blending piercing drama with surprising moments of humor.

2. “Black Swan” (2010)

If you’re in the mood for a psychological thriller, look no further than “Black Swan.” Natalie Portman’s career-best performance as a ballerina facing immense pressure is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Director Darren Aronofsky masterfully combines elements of ballet and psychological horror, resulting in a riveting cinematic experience.

3. “Birds of Prey” (2020)

Margot Robbie shines as the iconic Harley Quinn in this action-packed superhero film. “Birds of Prey” takes us on a colorful and chaotic journey through Gotham’s criminal underworld, showcasing the power of female-led storytelling.

4. “She’s the Man” (2006)

This teen comedy takes inspiration from Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and delivers non-stop laughs. Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum’s hilarious performances make this a must-watch for fans of classic literature adaptations with a modern twist.

5. “Leave the World Behind” (2023)

Directed Sam Esmail of “Mr. Robot” fame, this dramatic thriller offers a fresh take on an “end of the world” scenario. Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke star as a couple who find themselves caught in a tense situation when strangers claim their rental home during a blackout.

6. “Maestro” (2023)

Bradley Cooper’s second directorial effort explores the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. With a stellar performance from Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife, this film is already generating awards buzz for Cooper.

7. “Rebel Moon: Part 1 – A Child of Fire” (2023)

Zack Snyder takes us on a thrilling space adventure in this two-part sci-fi epic. Set in a distant galaxy, the story follows a crash-landed stranger who must lead a group of warriors against a powerful enemy. Expect jaw-dropping visuals and a captivating narrative.

FAQ:

Q: What are the best new movies on Netflix in December?

A: Our top picks for December include “May December,” “Black Swan,” “Birds of Prey,” “She’s the Man,” “Leave the World Behind,” “Maestro,” and “Rebel Moon: Part 1 – A Child of Fire.”

Q: Are these movies available to stream now?

A: Yes, all of these movies are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: Can you recommend any other holiday-themed movies on Netflix?

A: Absolutely! Netflix offers a wide selection of holiday movies to get you in the festive spirit. Some popular choices include “Home Alone,” “The Grinch,” and “Love Actually.”

Q: Is Netflix adding more movies in December?

A: Yes, Netflix regularly adds new content, including movies, throughout the month. Keep an eye out for updates on their official website or social media channels.