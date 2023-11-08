Upgrade to the Best: Experience the 65″ Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED Smart TV

If you’re in the market for a new TV and want the ultimate viewing experience, look no further than the 65″ Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED Smart TV. This television, initially released in 2021, continues to be a top choice for those seeking unparalleled picture quality and advanced features. And now, as part of Walmart’s Early Black Friday Sale event, you can purchase this TV for only $1398.00.

The Sony Bravia XR A90J features over 8 million self-lit pixels, which provide exceptional contrast levels and vibrant colors. This true OLED display technology ensures that each pixel can turn on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and incredible image detail. You’ll be immersed in a cinematic experience like never before.

Not only does the A90J excel in picture quality, but it also offers a range of features perfect for avid gamers. With a true 120Hz panel and two HDMI 2.1 ports, you can enjoy smooth gameplay at 4K resolution and 120 frames per second. The TV supports variable refresh rate (VRR) technologies like G-SYNC, ensuring tear-free and seamless graphics. And with an ultra-fast 0.1ms response time, you’ll always stay one step ahead of the competition.

The A90J also boasts a Google TV smart interface, providing easy access to your favorite streaming services and apps. With built-in support for Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2, controlling your TV and connecting to other devices has never been more convenient. Plus, the premium brushed aluminum remote control with Bluetooth connectivity adds a touch of elegance to your home entertainment setup.

Upgrade your viewing experience and take advantage of this fantastic deal during Walmart’s Early Black Friday Sale. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of the best OLED TVs available on the market.

FAQ

1. Is the Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED Smart TV still worth buying?

Absolutely! Despite being an older model, the Sony Bravia XR A90J remains one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. Its exceptional picture quality, gaming features, and advanced technologies make it a worthy investment.

2. Can I connect my gaming console to the A90J?

Yes, the A90J offers two HDMI 2.1 ports, perfect for connecting your PS5, Xbox Series X, or RTX 40 series equipped PC. You can enjoy gaming at 4K resolution and 120Hz, taking advantage of the TV’s fast refresh rate and low response time.

3. What streaming services can I access on the A90J?

The A90J comes with a Google TV smart interface, providing access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Additionally, it supports Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2, allowing you to control your TV and stream content from your Apple devices.

