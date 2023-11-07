The 2023 LG B3 65″ 4K OLED Smart TV: A Game-Changer for Gamers and Movie Enthusiasts

If you’re in the market for a new television that delivers stunning visuals and immersive gaming experiences, then the 2023 LG B3 65″ 4K OLED Smart TV should be at the top of your list. Priced at just $1296.99, it offers exceptional value, especially when compared to its pricier sibling, the LG C3 model.

The LG B3 is a true OLED TV that boasts over 8 million self-lit pixels. These pixels can be individually controlled, resulting in perfect black levels and vibrant, lifelike colors. Whether you’re watching a 4K HDR movie or playing the latest video game, the B3 ensures that every detail is displayed with utmost clarity and richness.

One of the standout features of the LG B3 is its support for 4K @ 120Hz gaming over HDMI 2.1. With a true 120Hz panel and two HDMI 2.1 ports, it is well-equipped to handle the demands of next-gen gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as high-end gaming PCs. Its fast 0.1ms response time, variable refresh rate (VRR) with support for technologies like G-SYNC, and auto low latency mode (ALLM) further enhance the gaming experience.

While the LG C3 may offer a slightly newer processor, more HDMI 2.1 ports, and a brighter display, the price difference of $300 may not be worth it for many consumers. The LG B3 excels in its own right and provides a remarkable viewing and gaming experience at a significantly lower price point.

FAQ:

Q: Does the LG B3 support HDR?

A: Yes, the LG B3 supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10, ensuring exceptional HDR performance.

Q: Can the LG B3 be wall-mounted?

A: Yes, the LG B3 is compatible with VESA wall-mounting standards.

Q: How does the LG B3 compare to other non-OLED TVs in the same price range?

A: The LG B3 stands out as one of the best TVs in its price bracket, offering superior picture quality and gaming features compared to non-OLED alternatives.

Q: Can I expect further price drops on the LG B3 during Black Friday?

A: While it is possible, the current price of $1296.99 is already highly competitive, making it a great time to purchase the LG B3.