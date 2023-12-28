New Releases on Netflix: A Variety of Genres to Stream in January

With the arrival of the new year, Netflix has a lineup of exciting original content to keep viewers entertained throughout January. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, there’s something for everyone. So, grab your snacks and get ready to dive into these highly-anticipated releases.

1. “Society of the Snow” | January 4, 2024

Based on the true story narrated in Pablo Vierci’s nonfiction book, “Society of the Snow” takes us on a thrilling journey with a Rugby team whose flight crashes on a glacier in the Andes. Stranded in a harsh environment, the survivors face unimaginable challenges and find strength in friendship and resilience.

2. “Good Grief” | January 5, 2024

Written, directed, and starring Dan Levy, “Good Grief” tells the story of a man who embarks on a soul-searching trip to Paris with his closest friends after the unexpected death of his husband. This heartfelt romantic dramedy explores the complexities of love, loss, and self-discovery. Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, and Luke Evans deliver captivating performances alongside Levy.

3. “Lift” | January 12, 2024

Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw take the lead in “Lift.” This ex-couple teams up for a daring heist on a 777 passenger flight, aiming to steal $100 million worth of gold bullion. Filled with humor and action, this heist comedy promises excitement and unexpected twists. F. Gary Gray directs this star-studded cast, including Sam Worthington and Vincent D’Onofrio.

4. “The Bequeathed” | January 19, 2024

Get ready for a thrilling K-drama that follows a woman who inherits a burial ground and finds herself entangled in a series of murders and dark secrets. With an all-star cast including Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, and Park Byung-eun, “The Bequeathed” promises suspense and mystery, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

5. “Griselda” | January 25, 2024

Sofia Vergara takes on a gripping role in “Griselda” as Griselda Blanco, a Colombian businesswoman who rose to power as one of the most successful cartel leaders in history. This true story explores the complexities of power, ambition, and the consequences of a life steeped in crime. Directed Andrés Baiz, this series offers a departure from Vergara’s comedic roots.

6. “Alexander: The Making of a God” | January 31, 2024

Blending documentary and drama, “Alexander: The Making of a God” tells the life story of the legendary Alexander the Great, King of the Ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon. Dive into the captivating world of ancient history as Mido Hamada takes on the role of King Darius and Buck Braithwaite portrays the iconic Alexander the Great.

From survival stories to emotional journeys, hilarious heists, gripping mysteries, criminal empires, and ancient legends, the range of content hitting Netflix in January is sure to keep audiences captivated. So, get your streaming devices ready and prepare for a month filled with binge-worthy entertainment.