The Rise and Fall of Juul: A Docuseries Explores the Controversial E-Cigarette Company

The docuseries “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” delves into the tumultuous journey of Juul, once a promising e-cigarette company that aimed to offer adult smokers a healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes. Founded Adam Bowen and James Monsees, former smokers themselves, Juul quickly gained popularity and became one of the fastest-growing companies worldwide.

However, the initial success of Juul took a dark turn when the product fell into the hands of countless children and teenagers, leading to a nationwide public health crisis. The company found itself embroiled in controversy and faced intense scrutiny from regulators and health organizations.

Netflix’s docuseries provides an in-depth exploration of Juul’s rise to prominence, its financial success, and the subsequent backlash it faced. Through a combination of interviews and archival footage, the series offers insights from current and former employees of the company, some of whom chose to remain anonymous for their own safety. Notably, Bowen and Monsees declined to participate in the documentary.

The series highlights the staggering downfall of Juul, once valued at nearly $40 billion, which has plummeted to less than 5% of its former worth. It sheds light on the various factors that contributed to the company’s decline and the repercussions it faced.

“Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” is currently available for streaming on Netflix, providing viewers with a comprehensive look into the controversial history of one of the most notorious e-cigarette companies.

Definitions:

– E-cigarette: An electronic device that simulates the experience of tobacco smoking producing an aerosol, commonly called vapor, that the user inhales.

– Docuseries: A nonfiction television or online series that documents a particular subject or event.

