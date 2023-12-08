Summary:

Scientists suggest that supplements can support the economy, but whether they truly benefit our health is a more complex question. Aging experts emphasize that supplement regimens should be personalized and based on the individual’s biology. As our bodies have less ability to absorb nutrients as we age, supplements may be helpful if used judiciously. Here are five science-backed supplements that have gained attention for their potential benefits in aging bodies.

1. Vitamin D: Vitamin D is crucial for bone density and calcium conversion. While the sun is the primary source of vitamin D, supplementation or inclusion in the diet through fatty fish, fortified milk, and egg yolks can be beneficial.

2. Fish Oil: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil supports heart health and has anti-inflammatory properties that may alleviate arthritis. Other sources of omega-3s include walnuts, salmon, and tuna, which provide additional nutrients such as fiber and vitamins.

3. NAD+ Boosters: Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is an enzyme essential for energy production, tissue health, DNA repair, immune function, and metabolism. Precursors like nicotinamide riboside (NR) and nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) can increase NAD+ levels, potentially supporting healthy aging. However, NMN is currently being investigated as a drug and cannot be marketed as a dietary supplement.

4. Fisetin: Found in strawberries, fisetin is a polyphenol with antioxidant properties. Research suggests that fisetin may have anti-inflammatory and cognitive benefits, but further studies are needed for a conclusive understanding of its effects.

5. Magnesium: Magnesium plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including bone health, heart rhythm, and blood sugar regulation. While it can be obtained from foods like spinach, nuts, and whole grains, supplementation may be necessary for those with deficiencies.

In conclusion, while supplements can potentially support longevity, it is important to consult with medical professionals to understand individual needs and the effectiveness of specific supplements. A personalized approach based on your body’s biology is crucial for making informed decisions about supplementation and overall health.