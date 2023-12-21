5 Essential Hair Tips for the Festive Season

Different Styles, Same Protection

It’s that time of year again when you want to switch up your hairstyle for all the festive parties and events. But with frequent styling comes damage. To protect your hair from the heat-induced damage caused heated styling tools, using a heat protectant is a must. Always remember to use a heat protectant whenever you style your hair with heat. This will prevent your hair from becoming dry, damaged, and prone to breakage. Try using products like IGK Good Behavior 4-in-1 Prep Spray or Ceremonia Guava Rescue Hair Heat Protectant Spray to keep your hair protected and healthy.

The Foundation of a Perfect Updo

If you’re planning on wearing an updo, bobby pins are essential. However, it’s not just about having any old box of bobby pins. To achieve a seamless and secure updo, you need to have the right shade that matches your hair color. Also, be mindful of how much hair you tuck into the pin. Overstuffing it won’t work. If you find that your bobby pins slide out, try applying hairspray before and after securing them for better hold. Goody Slideproof Bobby Pins or Kitsch Mini Bobby Pins are great options for achieving the perfect updo.

Dry Shampoo: Not Just for Dirty Hair

Dry shampoo is a true savior, especially during the busy party season. If you don’t have time to wash your hair between events, dry shampoo is your best friend. It absorbs dirt, oil, and grease from the scalp without washing, making it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. But did you know that dry shampoo can also be used as a styling spray? It refreshes your hair, adds subtle body, and provides grip for securing accessories. Try Guerlain Abeille Royale Double R Radiance & Repair Mask or Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo for a quick hair refresh.

Hairspray: The Secret Weapon

If you think hairspray isn’t for you, think again. A good, flexible hold hairspray is essential for taming flyaways and keeping your hair in place all night. Use a more targeted approach spraying some hairspray onto a brush and then brushing your hair to help it stay in place. Use smaller brushes for smaller areas or to slick down any flyaways on your updos. Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium or HARD Strong Hold Hairspray are great options for achieving a long-lasting hold.

Embrace the Festive Accessories

Christmas is the perfect time to have fun and experiment with hair accessories. Don’t be afraid to try sparkling headbands, bows, or clips to elevate your look and add some festive glam. These accessories can make a simple blowout or a transition from day to night more chic and glamorous. Jennifer Behr and Prada offer a wide range of stylish and party-ready hair accessories to choose from.

Enjoy experimenting with different hairstyles and remember these essential tips to keep your hair protected, stylish, and ready for the festive season!