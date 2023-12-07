New Marketing Trends That Shook the Internet in 2023

From viral crazes to clever marketing strategies, the digital marketing landscape saw some major shifts in 2023. While it remains to be seen whether these trends will stand the test of time, they certainly made a big impact this year. Here are five of the most significant marketing trends that took the internet storm.

1. Empowering Spending Habits

This year, personal finance became a hot topic, thanks to the rise of the “Girl Math” trend on TikTok. Women (and men) took to the platform to justify their spending habits, no matter how extravagant. Originating from a New Zealand radio segment, this trend quickly caught on as users shared their justifications for pricey purchases. In the world of “Girl Math,” consumerism and sale items are seen as a form of saving, making expensive purchases seem more affordable in the long run.

2. Lavender Sharpie Scandal

The internet went wild over a scandal involving Sharpie markers. A TikTok account called @welovemarkers created a fictional series called “Sharpie High,” inspired popular teen dramas. The series centered around a drama involving Sharpie pens, particularly the color lavender. This trend gained so much traction that even the official Sharpie account got involved, changing its profile picture to cancel out the color lavender.

3. The Barbie Movie Takeover

To promote Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, the marketing team pulled out all the stops. With a massive budget, they collaborated with numerous fashion brands, activated a giant Barbie dreamhouse, and even erected a building-sized 3D ad in Dubai. This extensive marketing campaign not only created brand awareness but also sparked another trend known as #Barbenheimer, where fans battled online to show loyalty to either the Barbie movie or Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer movie.

4. Trendjacking for Exposure

Trendjacking became a prevalent marketing strategy in 2023. Brands hopped on popular topics, hashtags, and events to promote their products or services. Whether it was capitalizing on Taylor Swift’s concert announcement or Coldplay’s Asia tour, brands joined the hype releasing TikTok videos and social media posts to engage with their audience.

5. Tube Girl Takes Over

A Malaysian content creator, Sabrina Bahsoon, became a sensation with her TikTok video filmed on the London Underground, also known as the Tube. This video, referred to as the “Tube Girl” trend, gained millions of views and sparked a wave of recreations other users and brands. Even local Asian brands such as Carousell, Shopee, and Uniqlo joined in on the trend, showcasing the power of influencer marketing.

As we head into the new year, it will be interesting to see which trends will continue to dominate the digital marketing scene. Will these trends fade away, or will they leave a lasting impact? Only time will tell.