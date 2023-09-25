45 Rock and Metal Songs with Over One Billion Spotify Streams

At the time of publication, there are 476 songs with over one billion Spotify streams, and nearly 10 percent of that elite group belongs to the rock and metal genre. This is quite an accomplishment for a genre that many claim is dead and often overlooked the mainstream.

What’s even more remarkable is that there is at least one rock or metal song from each decade since the 1960s that has achieved this impressive milestone. There is even a track from the 2020s that has already surpassed two billion streams.

Out of all the rock and metal bands, Queen leads the pack with the most billion-plus streamed songs, totaling five. Surprisingly, The Beatles, who have sold the most albums and have the most number one hits, only have one song with over a billion streams.

It’s important to note that this list does not include pop/rock acts such as Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds of Summer, Coldplay, Goo Goo Dolls, Gym Class Heroes, and Train.

To see the full list of rock and metal songs with over one billion Spotify streams, refer to the article.

It’s fascinating to see the popularity and reach that certain rock and metal songs have achieved on Spotify. These songs have gone beyond being just singles and have resonated with a massive global audience. So, if you’re looking to explore more than just the mainstream hits, delve into the deep cuts of these 50 rock bands on Spotify.

Definitions:

– Spotify: a digital music streaming platform that allows users to access millions of songs and podcasts from artists all over the world.

(Source: Not provided in the original article)

– Streams: refers to the number of times a song has been played or streamed users on platforms like Spotify.

(Source: Not provided in the original article)

(Source: Source Article: Not provided in the original article)