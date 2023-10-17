20 Must-Watch Movies from the 2000s

The 2000s were a unique decade in terms of cultural identity, sandwiched between the nostalgia-filled 80s and the grunge-filled 90s. Despite this, there were plenty of outstanding movies released during this time that deserve recognition. One of these standout films is “Ghost World” (2001), a dark indie comedy directed Terry Zwigoff. The film explores the struggles of Enid and Rebecca, two high school graduates navigating the challenges of young adulthood and their infatuation with Steve Buscemi’s character.

Another notable movie from the 2000s is “Dreamgirls” (2006), featuring an incredible ensemble cast including Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, and Beyoncé. This musical masterpiece includes electrifying performances, particularly Jennifer Hudson’s show-stopping rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”

“Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” (2000) is a heartwarming comedy-drama set in the 70s, following a young music journalist as he embarks on a journey with a major band. This coming-of-age film is both funny and touching, capturing the essence of the era with its idiosyncratic storytelling.

Pixar’s “The Incredibles” (2004) is another gem from this era. Released before the superhero movie wave hit its peak, this film stands out with its exceptional animation and captivating storyline.

“Brokeback Mountain” (2005), directed Ang Lee, is a beautifully poignant cowboy drama that portrays a tender love story between two men. Despite being an Oscar nominee overshadowed “Crash,” this film became an enduring classic.

“Love & Basketball” (2000) explores themes of love and ambition through the lives of two next-door neighbors, played Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps. Their on-screen chemistry makes this film a must-watch for fans of romance and basketball.

“Jennifer’s Body” (2009) took some time to gain its cult following, but this darkly comedic horror film has finally received its well-deserved recognition. Starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, the film tells the story of a popular teenager turned succubus who wreaks havoc on her male classmates, to the shock of her loyal friend.

“Mean Girls” (2004) may seem like a cult classic due to its lasting popularity, but it was a box office success back in the day. Lindsay Lohan’s portrayal of Cady Heron, a teenager navigating the complexities of high school cliques, is iconic and relatable for many.

“Barbershop” (2002) is a comedy-drama that delves into various topics, including relationships, OJ Simpson, and civil rights. With its lively characters and entertaining dialogue, it offers a fun and thought-provoking experience.

“American Splendor” (2003) stars Paul Giamatti and Hope Davis as Harvey Pekar and Joyce Brabner, underground comic creators. This stylish film provides an intimate glimpse into the lives of ordinary people who happen to be exceptional artists.

Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed” (2006), a remake of the Hong Kong film “Infernal Affairs” (2002), captivates with its intricate plot and stellar performances Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson.

“Casino Royale” (2006) marks the debut of Daniel Craig as James Bond and is considered one of the best films in the franchise. This adaptation of Ian Fleming’s first Bond novel introduces a grittier and more realistic take on the iconic spy.

“Secretary” (2002) explores a complex relationship between Maggie Gyllenhaal’s character and James Spader’s character. The film combines passion and humor, making it a compelling and provocative watch.

“The Princess and the Frog” (2009) stands out as Disney’s return to traditional animation. Set in 1920s New Orleans, the film follows Tiana, an aspiring chef who finds herself transformed into a frog. This gorgeously animated film adds a new princess to Disney’s beloved lineup.

Alfonso Cuarón’s “Y Tu Mamá También” (2001) is a sweet, funny, and melancholic coming-of-age movie featuring two teenage boys on a spontaneous road trip with an older woman they both harbor feelings for.

“Brown Sugar” (2002), starring Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan, depicts a friendship in the music industry that slowly blossoms into something more. This romantic drama explores themes of love and following one’s passion.

Finally, “How High” (2001) offers a hilarious stoner comedy with Method Man and Redman as the main characters. After smoking their deceased friend’s ashes, they miraculously score well on their college entrance exams, landing them a spot at Harvard.

These movies exemplify the diverse and captivating filmmaking of the 2000s. Whether exploring love, friendship, or personal growth, they continue to resonate with audiences today.

