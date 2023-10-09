The Best Movies of the 1980s and Where to Find Them

The 1980s was a decade filled with iconic movies that have stood the test of time. From action films to romantic comedies and horror movies, the ’80s had it all. In this article, we will highlight some of the best films from the era and give you information on where you can stream them.

One of the standout films of the ’80s is “Moonstruck” (1987), starring Cher as an Italian-American widow torn between two men. This romantic comedy won Cher an Academy Award and can be streamed on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Another must-see film from the decade is Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” (1989), a powerful exploration of racial tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood. This film is available on The Criterion Channel.

For fans of action comedies, “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984) is a must-watch. Eddie Murphy delivers a hilarious performance as a Detroit cop navigating the glamorous world of Beverly Hills. You can stream this film on Paramount+ and Showtime.

If you’re in the mood for something a bit more supernatural, Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” (1988) is the perfect choice. This dark comedy about ghosts haunting a family can be streamed on Max.

An ’80s list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the iconic film “Top Gun” (1986). Tom Cruise stars as a hotshot pilot in this high-octane action film. You can catch this film on Paramount+.

For those who appreciate animated films, Hayao Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988) is a must-see. This beautiful tale follows two sisters and their encounters with playful spirits. You can stream this film on Max.

If you’re in the mood for some horror, “The Fly” (1986) directed David Cronenberg is a classic choice. This body-horror film starring Jeff Goldblum can be streamed on Max.

“Dirty Dancing” (1987) is another standout film from the ’80s. The romance between Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze at a family vacation resort is both sexy and heartwarming. You can stream this film on Freevee.

These are just a few of the many amazing films from the ’80s. Whether you’re in the mood for romance, action, comedy, or horror, the films of the ’80s have got you covered. So grab your popcorn and start streaming these classics now!

