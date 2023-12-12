Disparity in Graduation Rates Revealed Among Chicago Public Schools Graduates

A recent study conducted the University of Chicago’s To&Through Project has unveiled a significant disparity in graduation rates among graduates of the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) system. The study, titled “The Four Years Fallacy,” focused on the graduation rates of CPS students who enrolled in four-year universities after graduating high school in 2014.

According to the study, only 30% of CPS graduates at bachelor’s degree-granting universities were able to complete their degrees in four years. The six-year graduation rate fared slightly better at 51%. However, both rates still fall significantly below the national averages for four- and six-year graduation rates. These findings are concerning, especially considering that the number of CPS students enrolling in college has doubled over the last decade.

The study also revealed that the disparity in graduation rates exists across all types of schools, including selective-enrollment high schools. Some of these schools have six-year college completion rates that are 30 percentage points higher than their four-year graduation rates.

The challenges faced CPS students who do not graduate within the expected four years include additional tuition costs and delayed entry into the workforce, which can take a toll on their finances and overall well-being. Black male students, in particular, have the lowest four- and six-year graduation rates, with only 13% completing their bachelor’s degrees in four years.

To address this issue, the study suggests that CPS provide greater support for Black male students, and colleges should offer resources such as academic advising and financial assistance to help all students graduate on time. Additionally, college search tools should provide information about both four- and six-year graduation rates, enabling prospective students to make more informed decisions.

Taking Advanced Placement (AP) courses in high school has proven to be beneficial in expediting the graduation process. These courses allow students to earn college credits before enrolling in college and can significantly reduce the time needed to complete a degree.

By addressing these disparities and providing the necessary support, CPS and colleges can help more students successfully graduate in a timely manner, reducing the financial burden and increasing their chances of future success.