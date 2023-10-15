Achieving Gender Equity in the Global Entertainment Industry

The recent strikes in Hollywood and the disruption caused global streaming platforms have dominated conversations in the entertainment industry. However, progress in promoting gender equity, diversity, and inclusion has continued, as highlighted the 50:50 Equality Project. This BBC initiative, which aims to boost onscreen representation, has gained support from 150 partner organizations across 30 countries.

According to the Equality Project’s latest impact report, nearly half of the participating organizations have achieved the target of having 50% female contributors. Additionally, over three-quarters of the organizations have featured at least 40% female contributions. While progress at the executive level has been slower, the presence of female executives in influential media companies is growing. The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the most powerful women in international television showcases the contributions of these executives.

To celebrate the achievements of women in the industry, The Hollywood Reporter and A+E Networks will be co-hosting the 11th Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch at the Majestic Hotel in Cannes during MIPCOM, the annual global TV market. The event will honor the women who have made significant contributions to the industry.

Some notable women in the global entertainment industry include Zeinab Abu Alsamh, the general manager of MBC Studios in Saudi Arabia, who has played a pivotal role in spearheading the country’s growing film and TV industry. Maria Pia Ammirati, the director of Rai Fiction in Italy, has been instrumental in producing award-winning drama series and boosting opportunities for female creatives in Italy’s male-dominated industry.

Rola Bauer, the head of pan-English scripted SVOD TV at Amazon Prime Video, is expected to utilize her expertise in cross-border international co-productions to navigate the tightening budgets in the industry. Renata Brandão, the CEO of Conspiração Filmes in Brazil, has helped establish the production house as a leading force in both film and TV, with the most international Emmy nominations in Latin America. Carol Choi, the managing director for Disney in Japan and executive VP for the Asia-Pacific region, has been instrumental in Disney’s streaming ambitions across the region.

Jane Featherstone, the co-founder and chief creative officer of Sister in the U.K., has built a home for visionary creators and extraordinary talent, including producing the Emmy-winning series “Chernobyl.” Verónica Fernández, the director of fiction series for Netflix España, has increased the production capacity of Netflix’s studio hub in Spain, leading to more Spanish original content. Laura Fernández Espeso, the CEO of Mediapro in Spain, has been responsible for the company’s national and global expansion, particularly in film production.

Achieving gender equity in the global entertainment industry is an ongoing effort, and the progress made so far is commendable. These women, along with many others, are paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse industry.

