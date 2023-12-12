Iconic Celebrity Fashion Moments: The Good, the Bad, and the ’90s

Summary: The 1990s was a decade filled with unique and eccentric fashion choices made the celebrities of that time. From Madonna channeling the ’70s to Gwen Stefani’s braided hairstyle, these photos showcase some of the most memorable and often questionable fashion moments. Celebrities like Mariah Carey, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Halle Berry embraced a more casual approach to the red carpet, while others like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera fully embraced the trends of the ’90s. Claire Danes’ spiky hair ponytail and Alicia Silverstone’s beach premiere attire in open-toed heels are just a few examples of the fashion risks taken during this era. Even heartthrobs like George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds fell victim to the questionable trends of the ’90s. The Spice Girls, known for their bold and distinctive style, made their mark at the 1997 MTV Europe Music Awards. Other celebrities such as Sharon Stone, Lil’ Kim, and Melissa Joan Hart also left their fashion mark on the red carpet. While some of these fashion choices may not have stood the test of time, they will always be remembered as iconic moments in celebrity fashion history.

Throwback Fashion: ’90s Celebrity Style

Remember the ’90s? It was a decade filled with eccentric fashion choices, and the celebrities of that time were no exception. From iconic stars like Madonna and Gwen Stefani to rising talents such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, the ’90s red carpet was a playground for bold and memorable fashion moments.

Madonna, known for her ever-changing style, took a trip back to the ’70s during a performance at Madison Square Garden. While her retro-inspired look didn’t quite hit the mark, it certainly left an impression. Similarly, Gwen Stefani experimented with braided hairstyles that didn’t quite become a staple in her aesthetic.

The ’90s were also a time when fashion rules were thrown out the window. Mariah Carey paired a fancy dinner outfit with Rosie O’Donnell’s bedtime attire on the red carpet, proving that anything goes. Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt embraced the prom-like atmosphere of the ’90s red carpet, posing like a couple ready for their big night.

Halle Berry, known for her stylish presence today, rocked a fringe-heavy look at the MTV Movie Awards. The ’90s were all about casualness, even on the red carpet.

Britney Spears, still a newcomer to the celebrity scene, appeared startled on the red carpet, possibly caught off guard the attention. Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera donned multiple ’90s trends in one look, from fringe and knit to visible bra straps and bridesmaid-y heels.

The ’90s also had its fair share of head-scratching fashion choices. Claire Danes arrived at the premiere of “Romeo + Juliet” sporting spiky ponytails and an abundance of satin. Alicia Silverstone walked on the beach in open-toed heels for the Clueless premiere, posing the practical question of whether sand would get into her shoes.

Even heartthrobs like George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds fell victim to the trends of the era. Clooney, known for his suave style, surprised everyone with long surfer hair for the film Red Surf. Reynolds, in his pre-superhero days, sported a soul patch and an outfit that screamed ’90s bro.

Of course, the Spice Girls were not to be forgotten when it came to ’90s fashion. At the 1997 MTV Europe Music Awards, Scary Spice made a lasting impression with her daring outfit that many of us remember wearing back in the day.

Sharon Stone, the epitome of high-low fashion, raised eyebrows at the MTV Movie Awards with feathers on her head, while Lil’ Kim showcased her extravagant red carpet style crouching down to set down an award.

Looking back, these ’90s fashion moments may seem bizarre, but they will always hold a special place in celebrity fashion history. The ’90s embraced individuality and a sense of fearlessness when it came to personal style, and these iconic photos serve as a reminder of that unique era.