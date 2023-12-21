Top 30 Rom-Coms on Netflix for Your Cozy Movie Nights

If you’re tired of spending hours scrolling through Netflix, trying to find the perfect romantic comedy to watch, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of the top 30 rom-coms currently streaming on Netflix, so you can spend less time deciding and more time enjoying a cozy movie night at home.

1. ‘Love, Guaranteed’ – Susan, a lawyer, takes on Nick’s case when he sues a dating website for failing to find him love. As they work together, they discover that love may have been right in front of them all along.

2. ‘The Kissing Booth’ – Elle falls for her best friend’s brother, leading to a complicated love triangle that tests their friendships and forces them to confront their true feelings.

3. ‘Always Be My Maybe’ – Childhood sweethearts Sasha and Marcus reconnect years later and find themselves drawn to each other once again. However, their different career paths and personal baggage make their relationship anything but easy.

4. ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ – Lara Jean’s secret love letters are accidentally sent out, causing chaos in her love life when the recipients confront her about their contents.

5. ‘Set It Up’ – Two overworked assistants team up to get their demanding bosses to fall in love, hoping to lighten their own workloads. But as they spend more time together, they start to develop feelings for each other.

6. ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ – Rachel accompanies her boyfriend Nick to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, only to discover that he comes from an insanely wealthy family. She must navigate the complex world of high society while dealing with his disapproving mother.

7. ‘The Half of It’ – Ellie agrees to help Paul write love letters to a girl he is interested in, but as they spend more time together, Ellie realizes that she has developed feelings for the same girl.

8. ’10 Things I Hate About You’ – Kat and Bianca’s overprotective father forbids Bianca from dating until her older sister, Kat, does. In an attempt to woo Kat, Bianca’s love interest enlists the help of a school bad boy.

9. ‘The Proposal’ – When a Canadian executive, Margaret, faces deportation, she coerces her assistant, Andrew, to marry her to prevent her from being sent back to Canada. As they pretend to be a couple, they start to discover that their relationship may not be so fake after all.

10. ‘Holidate’ – Fed up with being single on holidays, Sloane and Jackson agree to be each other’s platonic dates for all festive occasions. But as they continue their charade, they begin to develop real feelings for each other.

These are just a few of the amazing rom-coms available on Netflix right now. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic love story or a modern twist on the genre, there’s something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, snuggle up on the couch, and get ready to fall in love with these delightful romantic comedies.