Get Ready for Early Holiday Shopping Sales and Discounts!

The upcoming holiday season is just around the corner, and shoppers around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of exciting discounts and sales. This year, Black Friday, the renowned shopping extravaganza, is set to take place on November 24, 2023, right after Thanksgiving, which falls on November 23. Meanwhile, Cyber Monday will follow suit on November 27, making it the perfect time to grab incredible deals online.

While Cyber Week is historically associated with a flurry of discounts, it’s important to note that the trend of early holiday shopping offers is gaining considerable momentum. Major manufacturers and retailers, including the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, have recognized the growing interest in advance sales and have decided to spoil customers with tempting discounts leading up to Cyber Week.

Walmart, one of the largest retailers worldwide, is set to kick off their Black Friday deals early, starting on November 8 at 3 p.m. ET. These early promotions will be available both online and in-store until November 10. But that’s not all – Walmart enthusiasts will have another chance to snag fantastic offers starting from November 22 at 3 p.m. ET, which will run until the much-awaited Black Friday on November 24.

Cyber Monday, on the other hand, will be dedicated to online sales, with Walmart set to launch its exclusive deals on November 27. However, there’s an exciting perk in store for Walmart+ members. Those who subscribe to the Walmart+ membership will be granted early access to the Cyber Monday deals, giving them a head start on their online shopping spree, three hours before the deals become available to the general public.

So, get ready to embrace the shopping frenzy and make the most of these incredible early holiday offers. Whether you’re in search of cutting-edge tech gadgets or hunting for the perfect gift, the upcoming weeks promise an abundance of discounts to kickstart your holiday shopping experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Does Walmart offer early Black Friday deals?

Yes, Walmart offers early Black Friday deals, both online and in-store. The early sales will commence on November 8 at 3 p.m. ET and continue until November 10. Another round of deals will be available from November 22 at 3 p.m. ET and run until Black Friday on November 24.

2. When is Cyber Monday at Walmart?

Cyber Monday at Walmart is on November 27. On this day, Walmart will exclusively offer online deals to customers.

3. What is the benefit of having a Walmart+ membership?

Walmart+ members enjoy the advantage of early access to deals. They will have a three-hour head start on the Cyber Monday deals, enabling them to shop online before the deals become available to the general public.