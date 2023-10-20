Top Animated Movies to Stream Right Now

If you think that animated movies are just for kids, think again. Animation has produced films that span a wide range of genres and captivate audiences of all ages. Whether you’re in the mood for something charming, romantic, harrowing, or dystopian, there’s an animated movie out there for you. Here are 10 of our favorite animated movies that you can stream right now:

1. “Soul” (2020): This Pixar film follows Joe Gardner, a jazz musician who learns the true meaning of having soul after a near-death experience. It won the Best Animated Feature Oscar and features an incredible original score.

2. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (2021): In this smart and heartwarming animated movie, a technophobic father and his movie-obsessed daughter team up to save the world from rogue AI. It’s a story about family bonding and the importance of respecting differences.

3. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018): Considered one of the best Spider-Man movies, this film introduces Miles Morales as he learns to become a hero with the help of Spider-people from different dimensions. Its unique and stylish animation sets it apart from any other Spidey movie.

4. “Nimona” (2023): Based on the graphic novel ND Stevenson, “Nimona” is a heartfelt and funny fantasy set in a futuristic world. It follows the adventures of Ballister Boldheart and Nimona as they work together to clear Ballister’s name.

5. “Spirited Away” (2001): This Hayao Miyazaki masterpiece is a work of tremendous beauty that tells the story of Chihiro, a young girl who embarks on an adventure in a world of spirits to save her parents.

6. “The Iron Giant” (1999): Set in Cold War-era Maine, this film follows a young boy and his friendship with a giant alien robot. It explores themes of fear, friendship, and the complexity of the human spirit.

7. “The Sea Beast” (2022): Directed Chris Williams, “The Sea Beast” is a captivating story about a girl who stows away on a legendary monster hunter’s ship. It offers new insights into what it means to be monstrous.

8. “My Father’s Dragon” (2022): This movie, loosely adapted from a children’s novel, follows Elmer and his adventures with a talking cat as they try to save an island and meet a dragon. It’s filled with wit and surprises.

9. “Bubble” (2022): Tokyo is cut off from the rest of the world when reality-bending bubbles rain down on the city in this visually stunning film. It’s a love story intertwined with parkour and sci-fi elements.

10. “Akira” (1988): Set in a dystopian future, this cyberpunk classic follows Kaneda as he faces off against his friend Tetsuo, who gains telekinetic abilities. It’s a visually mesmerizing film that has become a cult favorite.

These animated movies showcase the incredible storytelling potential of the medium and are worth watching regardless of age. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy these animated masterpieces.

