New DIY Recipe: 3-Ingredient Homemade Peanut Butter Cups

If you love Reese’s peanut butter cups, then this homemade recipe is a must-try. TikTok users have been raving about these delicious treats and their simplicity. The recipe, originally shared @maddie.quinn, has gained a lot of attention and positive feedback from those who have tried it.

The best part about this recipe is that it only requires three ingredients. All you need is chocolate, peanut butter, and sugar. Many commenters have agreed that these homemade peanut butter cups taste just like the real thing, and some even claim it’s the best recipe ever.

However, the creativity doesn’t stop there. TikTok users have come up with various alternative ideas to customize these peanut butter cups. Some suggested using different types of chocolate, such as dark, milk, or white chocolate. Others proposed replacing the peanut butter filling with caramel, jam, or Nutella for those with peanut allergies or a desire for experimentation.

Adding salt or omitting the sugar are other suggestions that were mentioned. In the world of viral recipes, you’re bound to find many variations, with each person putting their own twist on the original idea.

For those looking for a healthier option, TikTok user @chefbae recommended adding protein powder, chia seeds, and stevia as substitutes for sugar. On the other hand, @thevulgarchef decided to take things to the extreme creating chocolate “beanut” butter cups using chocolate and baked beans. While this idea received mixed reactions from commenters, it certainly showcases the level of creativity and experimentation that exists within the TikTok community.

If you’re a fan of Reese’s peanut butter cups and want to try making your own at home, this easy 3-ingredient recipe is worth a shot. Get ready to indulge in a homemade treat that will satisfy your peanut butter and chocolate cravings.

Sources:

– Original Recipe @maddie.quinn