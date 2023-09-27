Meta Introduces AI Chatbots with Celebrity Personas for Interactive User Experiences

Meta, the leading tech company, has unveiled a lineup of 28 new AI chatbots, designed to provide users with a more interactive and intimate experience. These chatbots are built with unique personas and characters, fulfilling different purposes to accommodate users’ specific needs.

For instance, users can engage in conversations with a sous chef for cooking tips or consult with an editor for writing assistance. The aim is to make the interaction feel like a genuine conversation with another person, lending the chatbot a humanistic quality.

Elevating the human-like experience further, Meta has invested a substantial amount of money to transform actual celebrities into AI personas. The roster of celebrity chatbots includes popular figures such as Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Naomi Osaka, LaurDIY, Chris Paul, Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, and Mr. Beast.

These interactive AIs, however, do not possess real-time information access like Meta AI does. Meta also cautions that the databases supporting these chatbots only contain information up until 2023, which implies that some responses may be outdated. Despite this limitation, the chatbots have been made available in beta, ensuring early access for users. Moreover, they are expected to be accessible across Meta’s chat platforms.

The introduction of AI chatbots with celebrity personas adds another layer of excitement to Meta’s already impressive collection of AI technologies. With the promise of more engaging and personally tailored experiences, users can look forward to a future of interactive conversations with virtual versions of their favorite stars. This technological development showcases Meta’s commitment to constantly pushing boundaries and revolutionizing digital interactions.

