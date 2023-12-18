Extraordinary Claims About Gunung Padang Pyramid in Indonesia Raise Skepticism Among Archaeologists

A recent study published in Archaeological Prospection gained significant media attention due to its bold claim that Gunung Padang in Indonesia, also known as the “Mountain of Enlightenment,” is the world’s oldest pyramid constructed ancient humans. However, subsequent reactions from archaeologists have cast doubt on the study’s conclusions.

The paper suggests that Gunung Padang was meticulously sculpted into its current shape between 25,000 and 14,000 years ago, making it much older than any known pyramids. The researchers also alleged the existence of hidden cavities or chambers at the site, and proposed that it had been purposely buried multiple times to conceal its identity.

Despite the attention-grabbing claims, other archaeologists remain unconvinced and question the evidence presented. Lutfi Yondri, an archaeologist at BRIN in Bandung, Indonesia, conducted research that demonstrated people in the area inhabited caves between 12,000 and 6,000 years ago, without leaving any evidence of the sophisticated masonry techniques supposedly used to construct the pyramid-like structure.

Flint Dibble, an archaeologist at Cardiff University, UK, acknowledged that the study utilized legitimate data but felt that the conclusions drawn were unwarranted. For instance, the team relied on carbon dating to support their claims, but the presence of soil samples dating back thousands of years provides no conclusive evidence of human activity.

Furthermore, the study’s presentation of a dagger-shaped stone as potentially human-made lacks supporting evidence of human craftsmanship. The journal that published the study is currently investigating these concerns.

Until stronger evidence is presented, archaeologists remain skeptical and suggest that Gunung Padang is likely a natural formation rather than a man-made pyramid. The debate surrounding the origins and significance of this site will continue as further research and analysis are conducted.