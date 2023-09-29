The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Movies on Netflix Right Now

Netflix offers a wide selection of science fiction and fantasy movies that cater to all kinds of audiences. These genres allow us to explore imaginative worlds and unique storytelling, offering both escapism and thought-provoking narratives. Here are some of the best science fiction and fantasy movies currently streaming on Netflix.

1. Nimona (2023): Based on the graphic novel ND Stevenson, this heartfelt and humorous fantasy takes place in a futuristic world with medieval elements. The story follows Ballister Boldheart, a commoner framed for the queen’s murder, and Nimona, a shapeshifting teenager. Together, they strive to clear Ballister’s name while teaching each other about authenticity.

2. The Old Guard (2020): This comic-inspired film stars Charlize Theron as Andromache, the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries. As technology threatens to expose their secret, they face a new threat from a pharmaceutical executive who wants to harness their immortality for profit. Expect a blend of comic-book heroics and intense action.

3. Arrival (2016): Directed Denis Villeneuve, this thought-provoking film stars Amy Adams as a linguist attempting to communicate with an alien intelligence. As the story unfolds, communication requires thinking in entirely new dimensions, leading to a shocking twist ending. Villeneuve’s mastery of intelligent sci-fi shines through in this film.

4. Circle (2015): Set in the aftermath of a mass alien abduction, this film explores the psychological dynamics of 50 individuals trapped in a deadly game. They must vote on who dies next, showcasing the darker side of human nature. Circle serves as both an alien invasion story and a thought-provoking study of human behavior.

5. Conan the Barbarian (1982): This ’80s fantasy film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, follows the adventures of Conan as he battles evil sorcerer Tulsa Doom. While not a faithful adaptation of Robert E. Howard’s work, it still offers a fun and entertaining sword-and-sorcery experience.

6. See You Yesterday (2019): Produced Spike Lee, this film explores time travel through the story of young prodigies CJ Walker and Sebastian Thomas. What begins as a sci-fi romp takes a dark turn when CJ’s older brother is killed an NYPD officer. The film delves into themes of grief, loss, and the consequences of altering the past.

7. The Midnight Sky (2020): Directed George Clooney, this quietly poignant film takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. Clooney’s character, Augustine, attempts to warn a space mission returning to Earth that the planet is no longer habitable. As he navigates personal struggles and encounters a young girl, the film raises existential questions about humanity’s future.

8. Annihilation (2018): Adapted from Jeff VanderMeer’s novel, this mind-bending film from Alex Garland follows a group of scientists on an expedition into a mysterious and dangerous area known as “The Shimmer.” As they explore its mutated environment, they confront their own fears and unravel the mysteries within. Although often ambiguous, Annihilation offers a visually stunning and captivating experience.

These films represent the variety and depth of science fiction and fantasy storytelling available on Netflix. From futuristic adventures to introspective narratives, each movie provides a unique perspective that will capture the imagination of audiences worldwide.

