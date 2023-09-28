A TikTok Sensation: The Success of the Shadow Work Journal

Keila Shaheen, a 24-year-old marketing professional, has become a publishing powerhouse with her self-published mental-health guide called The Shadow Work Journal. Inspired the theories of psychoanalyst Carl Jung, the journal offers readers prompts and activities to explore and understand their unconscious minds. It has gained immense popularity primarily due to the continuous promotion on TikTok.

The activities in the journal encourage readers to engage in introspection and self-reflection. This includes exercises like talking to one’s reflection in a mirror or creating a gratitude list. Users on TikTok have embraced the journal, with videos showcasing their experiences, some calling it “cheaper than therapy.” However, others have raised concerns about its legitimacy and criticized it for being anti-religious or even demonic.

Shaheen’s background in marketing and brand strategy played a significant role in the success of the journal. TikTok, where she was previously a creative strategist, has been instrumental in promoting her work. With more than 1 billion total views on Shadow Work Journal videos, TikTok has become a significant platform for advertising and sales. TikTok Shop, the platform’s e-commerce brand, features direct links to purchase the journal within the app, and creators can earn commissions through affiliate features.

Since being listed in TikTok Shop in April, the journal has sold over 290,000 copies solely on TikTok, amounting to more than half a million copies in total. This surpasses the sales figures of renowned books like Walter Isaacson’s biography of Elon Musk. The popularity of the Shadow Work Journal on TikTok highlights both the app’s influence and people’s desire for accessible mental-health resources.

However, experts have cautioned about relying solely on self-help books or advice from social media platforms. While the journal may provide opportunities for growth and reflection, it is important to recognize the limitations of such resources. Licensed mental health professionals recommend therapy, especially for individuals with severe trauma or abuse. The journal itself includes a disclaimer advising readers to consider seeking the guidance of a licensed expert.

The success of the Shadow Work Journal on TikTok serves as a reminder of the platform’s power to drive conversations and promote products. At the same time, it raises questions about the credibility and reliability of mental health-related content on social media. While the journal has found popularity, it is crucial to approach any self-help tool with caution and consider seeking professional guidance when needed.

Definitions:

– Shadow Work: A practice inspired Carl Jung’s theories that involves exploring and understanding the unconscious or repressed aspects of oneself.

– TikTok: A social media platform known for its short-form videos.

– Psychoanalyst: A mental health professional who practices psychoanalysis, a therapeutic approach focused on exploring unconscious thoughts and feelings.

– Introspection: The act of examining one’s own thoughts, feelings, and motivations.

– Self-reflection: The process of examining and analyzing one’s own thoughts, actions, and experiences.

