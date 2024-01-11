The Retro Renaissance: An Interview with Parker Edmondson

Summary

Parker Edmondson, also known as Dr. Parkinstine, is a 23-year-old TikTok sensation who has captivated audiences with his love for all things retro. From antique gadgets to 1920s music, Edmondson has immersed himself in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In this interview, Edmondson discusses his passion for vintage technology and culture, his collection of relics, and how he uses modern social media to share his knowledge with the world.

Embracing the Past

Growing up, Edmondson always had an affinity for older music and antiques. His favorite time period spans from the 1890s to the 1930s, where he finds inspiration in the end of the Victorian era and the dawn of the modern Art Deco period. Alongside his love for music and antiques, Edmondson is deeply fascinated the science and technology of that era. From a young age, he was intrigued electrical technology, a passion that was nurtured his electrician father. His love for electricity has led him to shocking encounters, with a count of 194 times.

The Appeal of the Retro

Edmondson’s fixation on the past is rooted in the craftsmanship and attention to detail that characterized that period. Everything, from cars to houses, was built to last, unlike the mass-produced products of today. The simplicity and durability of vintage vehicles like his 1928 Durant hold a charm that modern cars lack. Not only does Edmondson appreciate the aesthetics of the past, but he also believes that there was a certain level of care and artistry in the way things were designed and made.

Building His Collection

When it comes to acquiring relics, Edmondson turns to online platforms like eBay, Etsy, and Facebook Marketplace, as well as local antique stores. Surprisingly, his collection hasn’t broken the bank, with the most expensive piece of furniture costing him only $500. His beloved Durant car, purchased for $15,000, offers an affordable alternative to modern vehicles. Whenever he takes it for a spin, Edmondson attracts attention and waves from curious onlookers.

Pursuing a Retro Lifestyle

Managing social media for a local soda fountain helps Edmondson fund his passion for retro living. Additionally, he offers his services as a handyman, utilizing his expertise in electricity. Recently, he started Parkinstine’s Antique Repair and began repairing radios, all while running a side business producing a face wash for acne. Edmondson’s well-rounded approach to earning a living allows him to continue his pursuit of all things vintage.

A Holistic Retro Experience

While Edmondson’s TikTok videos often showcase his love for the science and technology of the past, he also incorporates aspects of cultural exploration, including cooking demonstrations. Edmondson admits to enjoying cooking and has shared tutorials on how to prepare meals using vintage stoves. His content provides viewers with a holistic retro experience, revealing the charm of the era beyond just gadgets and machinery.

Parker Edmondson, with his deep passion for all things vintage, has carved out a unique niche on TikTok. Through his engaging videos, he not only educates but also transports viewers to agone era, where craftsmanship, simplicity, and attention to detail were paramount. As he continues to share his love for the past, Edmondson’s retro renaissance inspires others to appreciate the beauty of a forgotten time.