New Ways to Give Kids the Star Treatment This Holiday Season

When it comes to the holidays, Hollywood stars know how to go all out when it comes to gift-giving. From designer duds to over-the-top presents, famous parents make sure to include the whole family in the festive fun. While you may not be able to splurge on a Dior baby stroller like Paris Hilton or Chanel earmuffs like Cardi B, there are still plenty of ways to give your kids the star treatment without breaking the bank.

As December approaches, we’ve curated a list of top present picks for kids inspired the stars. These gifts are sure to make your little ones feel special and loved, just like the children of Hollywood’s elite. From cozy slippers to personalized blankets, these items will bring joy and excitement to your kids’ holiday season.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I find fluffy footwear for kids?

A: QVC offers a variety of stylish kids’ slippers, including fluffy footwear from Dearfoams.

Q: Where can I find fashionable clothing for kids?

A: Boden offers stylish clothing for kids, similar to what is worn Princess Charlotte.

Q: Where can I find the latest Barbie Dreamhouse?

A: You can find the latest version of the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse on Amazon.

Q: Where can I find trendy accessories for kids?

A: Skims offers trendy accessories for kids, including bearded dragon clothes.

Q: Where can I find personalized kids’ items?

A: BaubleBar offers fun custom designs, such as personalized kids’ blankets.

Q: Where can I find luggage for kids?

A: Béis offers colorful stuffed animals attached to their own pint-sized backpacks for kids.

Q: Where can I find classic cardigans for kids?

A: Ralph Lauren’s cozy cardigans are a longtime celebrity favorite and can be found at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Q: Where can I find soft pajamas for kids?

A: Barefoot Dreams offers soft pajama sets for kids, loved Oprah Winfrey, Hailey Bieber, and Khloé Kardashian.

Q: Where can I find creative notebooks for kids?

A: Smythson offers signature notebooks for children aged 8 to 11 with daily imaginative prompts.

Q: Where can I find stylish footwear for kids?

A: Ugg offers children’s-sized shoes that are popular among celebrities like Meghan Markle and her son, Archie.

Q: Where can I find luxury skin care products for kids?

A: Dr. Barbara Sturm offers skincare products for children with non-irritating and fragrance-free ingredients.

Q: Where can I find customizable bags for kids?

A: Stoney Clover Lane offers colorful, customizable styles of bags for kids, as seen at a themed bash organized Khloé Kardashian.

Q: Where can I find high-end stuffed animals for kids?

A: Dior sells sweet stuffed animals for kids.

Q: Where can I find playhouses for kids?

A: Make It Cute offers playhouses that are perfect for keeping children busy during the winter and beyond.

Q: Where can I find unique toys for kids?

A: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop offers a scalloped ball pit and mini guitars from Fender.

Q: Where can I find matching pajamas for the whole family?

A: Petite Plume offers chic matching pajama sets loved stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and the royal family.

Q: Where can I find creative gifts for kids?

A: Super Smalls offers beading sets and other creative gifts that Oprah has named as her “Favorite Things.”

Q: Where can I find classic candy sets for kids?

A: Dylan’s Candy Bar offers classic candy sets that make for a sweet surprise.

Q: Where can I find baby products recommended celebrities?

A: Nanit offers a range of baby products, recommended Erin Andrews and partnered with Meaghan Trainor.