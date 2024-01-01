Top Recipes of 2023: A Delicious Year in Review

Summary:

As 2023 comes to a close, it’s time to take a look back at the top recipes that had our taste buds dancing and our stomachs growling. While hearty and cozy meals dominated the list, there was also a strong showing of easy workday lunches and hors d’oeuvres ideal for hosting. From French toast to rice bowls to sliders, these 23 recipes had followers of HuffPost Taste Instagram drooling all year long.

Miso Ginger Soy Salmon Rice Bowls: A Flavorful Twist to Your Rice Bowls

If your rice bowls have been feeling a bit boring lately, then this Miso Ginger Soy Salmon Rice Bowl recipe is here to solve all your problems. This mouth-watering dish combines the delicate flavors of miso, ginger, and soy with perfectly cooked salmon and a bed of rice. It’s a complete meal that’s both delicious and satisfying.

Creamy Lemon Herb Butter Ravioli: The Ultimate Carb-loaded Indulgence

For all the carb-lovers out there, this Creamy Lemon Herb Butter Ravioli recipe from Butter Be Ready is a must-try. Loaded with creamy sauce, flavorful herbs, and tender ravioli, this dish is pure comfort in every bite. Indulge in this saucy goodness and let your taste buds thank you.

Stanley Tucci Zucchini Pasta: A Delight for Stanley Tucci Fans

Attention Stanley Tucci fans! This recipe is dedicated to you. Foodie Crush brings you Stanley Tucci Zucchini Pasta, a simple yet delicious dish that showcases the vibrant flavors of zucchini and pasta. Channel your inner Tucci and enjoy this delightful pasta creation.

Panda Express Super Greens: The Copycat Recipe You’ve Been Craving

Have you ever wanted to recreate your favorite Panda Express dish at home? Look no further than I Heart Umami’s Panda Express Super Greens recipe. This copycat version of the beloved restaurant dish allows you to enjoy the flavors of tender greens and savory sauce right in your own kitchen.

Carrot Cake Coffee Cake: A Fusion of Two Sweet Delights

Who says you have to choose between carrot cake and coffee cake? Pinch of Yum presents the ultimate fusion with their Carrot Cake Coffee Cake. Indulge in the moist carrot cake layers, topped with a crumbly coffee cake streusel. It’s a slice of heaven that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Lemon Dijon Chicken Meatballs: A Beautiful Plate Worth Showcasing

When it comes to presentation, The Daley Plate knows how to impress. Their Lemon Dijon Chicken Meatballs recipe not only tastes amazing but also looks stunning on the plate. These flavorful chicken meatballs, elevated with lemon and Dijon flavors, are perfect for a special dinner or a fancy gathering.

Classic Iceberg Wedge Salad: A Platter of Salad Bliss

Sometimes, a classic salad is all you need to satisfy your cravings. Butter Be Ready’s Classic Iceberg Wedge Salad delivers just that. With its crunchy iceberg lettuce, tangy dressing, and a medley of toppings, this salad will make you fall in love with the simplicity of a well-prepared wedge.

Saucy Braised Garlic Butter Meatballs with Orzo: A Heavenly Meatball Delight

There’s something undeniably comforting about a plate of saucy meatballs. Half Baked Harvest takes it to the next level with their Saucy Braised Garlic Butter Meatballs with Orzo recipe. These tender meatballs, coated in a rich garlic butter sauce, paired with perfectly cooked orzo pasta, create a heavenly combination that will leave you craving more.

Crockpot Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken: A Weeknight Winner

When you’re in need of a fuss-free weeknight meal, Half Baked Harvest has you covered with their Crockpot Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken recipe. Let your crockpot do the work as it transforms chicken into a flavorful masterpiece infused with the rich flavors of sun-dried tomatoes. This recipe will become a go-to in your weeknight repertoire.

Slow Cooker Green Chile Chicken: A Versatile and Delicious Dish

Averie Cooks brings you a recipe that is not only delicious on its own but also a fantastic addition to various dishes. Their Slow Cooker Green Chile Chicken is packed with flavor and can be used in tacos, burritos, salads, and more. Let your slow cooker work its magic and enjoy the versatility this recipe offers.

Cinnamon Roll French Toast: The Key to a Perfect Brunch

For a perfect weekend brunch treat, Jessica in the Kitchen’s Cinnamon Roll French Toast recipe is a must-try. Indulge in the goodness of cinnamon rolls transformed into French toast, topped with a sweet glaze. It’s a decadent breakfast that will make you look forward to lazy mornings.

Beef Pan-Fried Noodles: Better Than Takeout

Omnivore’s Cookbook presents a recipe that might just surpass your favorite takeout noodles. Their Beef Pan-Fried Noodles deliver the perfect combination of tender beef, flavorful vegetables, and chewy noodles. Whip up this dish at home and impress yourself with a plate that rivals your local Chinese restaurant.

One Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo: An Ideal Weeknight Dinner

When it comes to weeknight dinners, minimal dish washing is always a plus. Damn Delicious understands this and presents One Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo, a recipe that checks all the boxes. With just one pot and a handful of ingredients, you can enjoy a flavorful and hassle-free meal that will satisfy your hunger.

Pineapple Whip: A Taste of Disney at Home

If you’re craving that famous Pineapple Whip from Disney but can’t make it to the park, Grandbaby Cakes has got you covered. Their recipe allows you to recreate this iconic treat in the comfort of your kitchen. Indulge in the refreshing flavors of pineapple and whip up some magic at home.

Biscoff Banana Pudding with Caramel: A Dessert Loaded with Goodness

Orchids + Sweet Tea brings you a dessert that combines all the best things into one incredible treat. Their Biscoff Banana Pudding with Caramel recipe takes classic banana pudding to the next level with the addition of delicious Biscoff cookies and a drizzle of caramel sauce. It’s pure indulgence in every spoonful.

Sheet Pan Hot Honey Garlic Chicken and Zucchini: A Mouthwatering Combo

When it comes to flavor combinations, Half Baked Harvest knows how to create magic. Their Sheet Pan Hot Honey Garlic Chicken and Zucchini recipe is a mouthwatering blend of sweet, spicy, and savory. With minimal effort and maximum taste, this sheet pan meal will become a regular in your rotation.

Dill Pickle Ham and Cheese Sliders: The Best Handheld for Game Day

Game day season calls for delicious handheld bites, and Butter Be Ready’s Dill Pickle Ham and Cheese Sliders fit the bill perfectly. These sliders pack a punch of flavor with the tanginess of dill pickles and the savory goodness of ham and cheese. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or simply craving a tasty snack, these sliders will satisfy your cravings.

Garlic Parmesan French Fries with Caesar Dressing: Addictively Good Fries

If you’re looking for fries that will keep you coming back for more, Half Baked Harvest has the answer. Their Garlic Parmesan French Fries with Caesar Dressing recipe is the epitome of addictively good. These crispy fries, coated in garlic and Parmesan, paired with creamy Caesar dressing, are a match made in fry heaven.

Pasta with Tomato Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs: A Perfect Pot of Garlicky Goodness

Foodie Crush brings you the ultimate comfort food with their Pasta with Tomato Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs recipe. This pot of garlicky pasta, topped with flavorful tomato pesto and crispy breadcrumbs, is a dish that will make your taste buds dance with every bite. Indulge in this warm and comforting meal and let it transport you to foodie paradise.

White Cheddar Brussels Sprouts & Pistachio Crostini with Hot Honey: Impress with this Appetizer

Ambitious Kitchen presents an appetizer that is guaranteed to impress your guests. Their White Cheddar Brussels Sprouts & Pistachio Crostini with Hot Honey recipe combines the nuttiness of pistachios, the sharpness of cheddar cheese, and the sweetness of hot honey. It’s a flavor explosion that will have everyone asking for more.

Brioche French Toast with Blueberry Compote & Crème Fraîche: A Dreamy Breakfast

Start your day off right with Butter Be Ready’s Brioche French Toast with Blueberry Compote & Crème Fraîche recipe. This dreamy breakfast combines pillowy brioche, tangy blueberry compote, and creamy crème fraîche for a breakfast experience that feels like a luxurious treat. Treat yourself to a morning indulgence and savor every bite.

Greek Chicken Meatballs: Fresh and Flavorful Lunch Option

When you’re in the mood for a fresh and flavorful lunch, All The Healthy Things has the perfect recipe for you. Their Greek Chicken Meatballs recipe combines ground chicken with aromatic herbs and spices, resulting in a lunch option that is both healthy and delicious. Pack these meatballs in your lunchbox for a satisfying midday meal.

Potsticker Soup: Warm and Cozy Comfort Food

We can’t forget the most-loved recipe of the year, and that is Gimme Some Oven’s Potsticker Soup. Posted in November, just as the weather was starting to cool down, this recipe quickly became a favorite for its warm and cozy flavors. Indulge in this comforting soup and let it bring comfort and joy to your kitchen.

In conclusion, the top recipes of 2023 offered a diverse range of flavors and dishes that satisfied our appetites and brought joy to our plates. From rice bowls to sliders to French toast, these recipes showcased the creativity and culinary prowess of home cooks and food bloggers alike. As we enter 2024, let’s carry these delicious recipes with us and continue to explore the wonderful world of food.