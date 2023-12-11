2024 Trends Unveiled: From Grandpa Sweaters to Jellyfish Haircuts

In a recent report Pinterest, a host of emerging trends for 2024 have been revealed. These unexpected trends include eclectic grandpa sweaters, cheeseburger tacos, jellyfish haircuts, and much more. The report, called Pinterest Predicts, analyzes billions of searches on the platform to provide brands with early insights into the hottest trends across various categories such as fashion, home decor, and travel.

Sara Pollack, Pinterest’s global head of consumer marketing, joined the podcast Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad to discuss the report’s findings. With an impressive 80% accuracy rate for four consecutive years, Pinterest Predicts has become a valuable resource for brands seeking a competitive edge in the market.

To bring the trends to life, Pinterest opened the first-ever Pinterest Predicts Shop, an immersive pop-up shop in New York. This unique shopping experience allowed visitors to explore and purchase products inspired the predicted trends.

In a separate segment of the podcast, John Bizzell, awards lead at WARC, highlighted the significance of industry awards and shared valuable tips on how to succeed in winning prestigious accolades.

Looking ahead, the WARC Awards for Effectiveness, in association with LIONS, are set to take place in 2024. The awards celebrate effective ideas and groundbreaking strategic thinking in five regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America. Winners in each region will be announced at the Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels. Furthermore, all regional Gold winners will compete for the ultimate distinction, the Global Grands Prix, which will be announced during Cannes Lions week.

As the world of marketing continues to evolve, staying ahead of emerging trends is key for brands. The insights provided Pinterest Predicts and the opportunity to showcase effective strategies through industry awards are valuable tools for businesses aiming to stay ahead of the curve in 2024 and beyond.